ST. THOMAS — Arkansas’ women’s basketball team may be undefeated, but the Razorbacks have gone virtually unnoticed by the voters in both the Associated Press Top 25 and coaches’ polls this season.
That may change in a few days after Arkansas’ stunning 69-53 victory over previously undefeated Kansas State — ranked No. 25 in the latest AP poll — in Saturday night’s Reef Division finale at the Paradise Jam tournament.
Chrissy Carr scored a game-high 18 points for the Razorbacks, whose last appearance at the Paradise Jam led to a runner-up finish to Duke in the 2002 tournament’s St. John Division.
This time, it’s the “steel pan trophy” for Arkansas (8-0), which did not receive any votes in the last AP poll and only seven votes in the coaches’ poll.
Erynn Barnum added 17 points and Makayla Daniels — named the Reef Division’s most valuable player — had 13 points for the Razorbacks.
Jaelyn Glenn led the Wildcats (7-1) with 14 points. Serena Sundell added 13 points and Brylee Glenn scored 11 points.
Gabby Gregory, Kansas State’s leading scorer at 23.4 points per game, was held to five points.
It was very much a close game in the first quarter, with neither team able to take more than a four-point lead. It wasn’t until Daniels hit a pair of free throws with three seconds remaining that Arkansas emerged with a 15-13 lead it wouldn’t relinquish.
It was the second quarter when the Razorbacks began taking control of the game. Arkansas outscored K-State 23-13 in the period and led by as many as 12 points four times — the last when Daniels completed a three-point play at the buzzer for a 38-26 halftime lead.
Things only got worse for the Wildcats from there. The Razorbacks took their biggest lead of the game — 24 points — twice late in the third quarter, the last at 62-38 on Saylor Poffenbarger’s 3-pointer with 25 seconds left. Kansas State couldn’t get the margin back under double digits.
Erynn Barnum, Arkansas: With Daniels struggling with her shot in the first half, it was the Razorbacks’ 6-foot-2 forward who stepped up. She had 13 of her 17 points over the first two quarters, and finished the game making 7 of 9 from the field and 3 of 5 on free throws. She also had four rebounds and three steals.
Jaelyn Glenn, Kansas State: With Gregory virtually shut down, the Wildcats’ other scorers had to take up the slack — but only just. She still finished a few points below her average (15.3 per game), making 5 of 17 from the field — including a team-best 3 of 9 3-pointers — and 1 of 2 free throws. She also had four rebounds and two assists.
In addition to Daniels being named MVP, four others were named to the Reef Division’s all-tournament team.
Joining Daniels was Carr, Gregory, Clemson guard Ruby Whitehorn and Northern Arizona forward Emily Rodabaugh.
A key to Arkansas winning Saturday was holding K-State’s Gregory in check — and did they ever. The 6-foot guard was 1 of 10 from the field and 1 of 6 on 3-pointers, with her only first-half points coming on a pair of free throws. Her first (and only) basket came late in the third quarter, when she hit a 3-pointer with 16 seconds left. She had missed nine straight shots until then.
Arkansas hosts Troy on Thursday, Dec. 1, in Fayetteville, Ark.; three days later, Kansas State opens its Big 12 schedule at home against Houston in Manhattan, Kan.
