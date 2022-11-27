ST. THOMAS — Arkansas’ women’s basketball team may be undefeated, but the Razorbacks have gone virtually unnoticed by the voters in both the Associated Press Top 25 and coaches’ polls this season.

That may change in a few days after Arkansas’ stunning 69-53 victory over previously undefeated Kansas State — ranked No. 25 in the latest AP poll — in Saturday night’s Reef Division finale at the Paradise Jam tournament.

