The results from Saturday’s games in the Audie Henneman Legacy Basketball League, played at the Alvin McBean Ballpark courts.

St. John Force 34, Unity 13 (9-12 Division): Kelan Brathwaite had eight points and six rebounds to lead St. John Force in its win over Unity. Rekhai Fleming added six points and five rebounds,, and Kelijah Simon had six points for the Force. Mykaijauh Smith led Unity with a game-high 11 points.