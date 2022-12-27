The results from Saturday’s games in the Audie Henneman Legacy Basketball League, played at the Alvin McBean Ballpark courts.
St. John Force 34, Unity 13 (9-12 Division): Kelan Brathwaite had eight points and six rebounds to lead St. John Force in its win over Unity. Rekhai Fleming added six points and five rebounds,, and Kelijah Simon had six points for the Force. Mykaijauh Smith led Unity with a game-high 11 points.
Jah Youths 37, Wisdom 9 (9-12 Division): Three players – Chayne O’Neal Jr., Rekhye Hodge and Temhani Joseph – scored nine points each to lead Jah Youths in its win over Wisdom.. Harrison Oriol led Wisdom with seven points.
St. John Force 63, Unity 26 (13-15 Division): Cameron Hill and Justin Richards scored 13 points each to lead the Force in its victory over Unity. Abram William scored a game-high 20 points to pace Unity.
Jah Youths 43, Wisdom 40 (13-15 Division): Kareem Pinney scored a game-high 18 points and led three players in double figures for Jah Youths in its win over Wisdom. Ajai Larcheveaux added 16 points and Sekai Pinney had 12 points for Jah Youths. Kvondre Vanterpool led Wisdom with 11 points.