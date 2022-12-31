The results from Thursday’s games in the Audie Henneman Legacy Basketball League, played at the Alvin McBean Ballpark courts.
Force 31, Brothers 21 (9-12 Division): Kelan Brathwaite had a game-high 13 points and Keljah Simon added seven points for the Force in its win over Brothers.
Akyo Farrell Jr. led Brothers with 10 points.
Force 55, Brothers 37 (13-15 Division): Kamari Thomas scored 13 points and Isalas Obando added 11 points as Force routed Brothers.
Rahijah Hendrickson put up a double-double for Brothers, scoring a game-high 23 points and adding 11 rebounds, while Jamel Joseph added six points.