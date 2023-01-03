The results from this weekend’s games in the Audie Henneman Legacy Basketball League, played at the Alvin McBean Ballpark courts.
Friday’s Results
Friday’s Results
Brothers 21, Wisdom 12 (9-12 Division): Akyo Farrell Jr. scored seven points and Diyari Rodgers added six points for Brothers in its win over Wisdom.
Harrison Oriol had a game-high eight points and 12 rebounds for Wisdom.
Wisdom 42, Brothers 37 (13-15 Division): Dillon Webbe scored 13 points and Malik Hodge and K’vondre Vanterpool added eight points each for Wisdom in its victory over Brothers.
Rahijah Hendrickson had a game-high 14 points and Chakeem Dore and Sequoi Dawson added nine points each for Brothers.
Saturday’s Results
Jah Youths 45, Rootz Deep 8 (9-12 Division): Temmani Joseph had a game-high 14 points and Tagh Brunney added 10 points to lead Jah Youths over Rootz Deep.
Jemari Archibald had four points for Rootz Deep.
Jah Youths 36, Rootz Deep 32 (13-15 Division): J’vante Harrigan scored 14 points and C’jia Callwood added eight points for Jah Youths in its win over Rootz Deep.
Keandra Charles had 14 points and Lincoln Powell added eight points for Rootz Deep.
Jah Youths 79, Rootz Deep 63 (16-18 Division): Cajounte Andrews scored 21 points and Clive Brown added 20 points as Jah Youths topped Rootz Deep.
Nitsuh Williams had a game-high 22 points for Rootz Deep, with Chayne Toussaint adding 14 points and Chrisford Bernard 12 points.