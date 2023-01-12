Jah Youths won two out of three age-group titles in Tuesday’s championship series in the Audie Henneman Legacy Basketball League, held at the Alvin McBean Park basketball courts.
Jah Youths won both the 9-12 division and 16-18 division with two-game sweeps in the best-of-three series, topping Force for the 9-12 title and G.Y.S. for the 16-18 title.
Force won the 13-15 division title, beating Wisdom in the best-of-three series with two straight wins.
More on the Henneman Legacy League championship series games:
Jah Youths 26, Force 18 (9-12 Division, Game 1): Temmani Joseph scored 13 points and Reikye Hodge added 10 points for Jah Youths in the series opener. Keano Scatliffe led Force with nine points.
Jah Youths 27, Force 21 (9-12 Division, Game 2): Temmani Joseph scored a game-high 19 points as Jah Youths swept the championship series. Jason Richards led Force with nine points.
Force 39, Wisdom 29 (13-15 Division, Game 1): Cameron Hill scored 12 points, Justin Richards added 11 points and Isalas Obando had eight points as Force won the opening game. K’Vaundre Vanterpool led Wisdom with nine points, with Kareem Turnquest adding eight points and Dillon Webbe seven points.
Force 56, Wisdom 33 (13-15 Division, Game 2): Isalas Obando scored 15 points and Cameron Hill had 13 points as Force swept the title series. Dillon Webbe led Wisdom with 15 points, and Sekai Pinney added 11 points.
Jah Youths 57, G.Y.S. 42 (16-18 Division, Game 1): Elijah Peltier scored a game-high 17 points and Jordan Fleming added nine points as Jah Youths won the title series’ opening game. Kirabo Stevens had 16 points and Khani Turnbull added 15 points for G.Y.S.
Jah Youths 52, G.Y.S. 41 (16-18 Division, Game 2): Jayden Dixie scored 14 points and Elijah Peltier added 11 points as Jah Youths held on to win the second game and series. Kirabo Stevens had a game-high 15 points for G.Y.S., with Khani Turnbull and Kidane Stevens adding 10 points each.