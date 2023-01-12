Jah Youths won two out of three age-group titles in Tuesday’s championship series in the Audie Henneman Legacy Basketball League, held at the Alvin McBean Park basketball courts.

Jah Youths won both the 9-12 division and 16-18 division with two-game sweeps in the best-of-three series, topping Force for the 9-12 title and G.Y.S. for the 16-18 title.