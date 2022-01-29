Australia became the third side into the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2022 Super League semifinals with a comprehensive win over Pakistan on Friday in Antigua.
The Aussies joined England and Afghanistan in the final four with a 119-run success on a day where batting first was the order of the day.
Half-centuries for Teague Wylie and Corey Miller, as well as 47 from Campbell Kellaway, helped Australia to 276 for 7 from their 50 overs and that proved far too much for Pakistan in Antigua.
Barring a 50-run partnership for the third wicket, Pakistan was always behind in their chase and eventually crumbled to 157 all out with the wickets shared among the Australian bowlers.
In other matches, the United Arab Emirates set a target beyond hosts West Indies on their way to a Plate (consolation round) semifinal success, while Uganda were 35-run winners in the Plate playoff semifinals against Papua New Guinea.
Two matches are on today’s schedule — the last Super League quarterfinal between India and Bangladesh at the Coolidge Cricket Ground on Antigua and Barbuda; and a Plate playoff semifinal between Ireland and Zimbabwe at the Queens Park Oval on Trinidad and Tobago.
UAE stuns Windies: A sensational knock from Aayan Afzal Khan helped United Arab Emirates to one of the greatest results in their history as they beat West Indies by 82 runs in the Plate semifinals at the Queen’s Park Oval on Trinidad.
After edging past Uganda by a wicket, UAE endured a torrid start when Shiva Shankar (3-31) struck early and often to leave the visitors scrambling at 26 for four.
It was at that point that Aayan entered the fray, and his 93 turned the game on its head. While initially wickets continued to tumble, his 103-run partnership with Shival Bawa (51) for the seventh wicket ensured that the Asian would have something to defend.
He was the last man to fall in a first innings effort of 224 for nine, a target that proved far too much for the Windies.
Jash Giyanani (3-21) made the early inroads, with the home side quickly finding themselves 32 for four. And unlike the UAE, they had no Aayan to save the day, as Dhruv Parashar (4-30) picked up the baton with the ball.
In fact the most resistance from West Indies came from the final pair — Nathan Edward hitting an unbeaten 51 as he and Isai Thorne put on 70 for the final wicket before Aayan sealed the win.
UAE will now take on the winner of Ireland and Zimbabwe in the Plate final, while West Indies takes on the loser in the playoff for 11th.