ST. THOMAS — Boston College’s men’s basketball team gave its coach, Earl Grant, a three-peat of sorts during the Paradise Jam.
The War Eagles ended their third appearance at the tournament by beating Wyoming 59-48 on Monday night in the third-place game at the University of the Virgin Islands’ Elridge Wilburn Blake Sports and Fitness Center.
While it wasn’t the best finish by Boston College — which won the Jam in 2009 — Monday’s win did continue Grant’s run of success in the tournament.
It was the third time in four appearances that Grant had coached a team to a third-place finish in the Jam — first as an assistant at Winthrop in 2004, then again as an assistant at Wichita State in 2007, and now his “first” as a head coach.
Jaeden Zachary scored a game-high 16 points for the War Eagles (4-2), with Makai Ashton-Langford and Devin McGlockton adding 12 points each.
Ethan Anderson led the Cowboys (3-3) with 11 points. Hunter Maldonado, Wyoming’s leading scorer who had back-to-back 20-point games in the Jam, went scoreless. He came out of the game midway through the first half after suffering a cut on his head, and did not return.
What was a low scoring game also was one of the most competitive of the tournament, with eight lead changes and a tie.
Most of the changes occurred in the second half, with the lead swapping hands six times after Boston College ended the first half leading 26-21.
Even without its leading scorer, Wyoming managed to keep it close, even leading by a point three times in the half — the last at 35-34 on Hunter Thompson’s turnaround jumper with 13 minutes, 28 seconds remaining.
However, Ashton-Langford put the War Eagles back in the lead to stay 19 seconds later with his jumper outside the paint. That kicked off a game-changing run for Boston College — outscoring the Cowboys 23-6 over the next 12 minutes, with T.J. Bickerstaff’s layup with 1:38 left putting BC up 57-41, its biggest lead of the game.
Jaeden Zachary, Boston College: After scoring 11 points in the War Eagles’ first two Jam games, the 6-foot-2 junior guard had to step up Monday. He made 4 of 9 from the field, and a perfect 8 for 8 on free throws. He also had four rebounds.
Ethan Anderson, Wyoming: With Maldonado — the Cowboys’ leading scorer at 17.6 points per game — missing in action, the scoring fell on the 6-1 junior guard. He made 5 of 13 from the field (including 1 of 2 on 3-pointers), and added five rebounds and two assists.
• The low scoring — especially in the first half — is shown by the teams’ shooting numbers. Boston College was 9 of 23 from the field (39.1%) and 2 of 9 on 3-pointers, while Wyoming went 7 of 21 (33.3%) and made 5 of 11 3s. Things picked up for both in the second half, with the War Eagles shooting 50% (12 of 24) and making 1 of 4 3s, while the Cowboys were at 44.4% (12 of 27) — but missed all eight of their 3-point attempts.
• The significant difference in Monday’s game came at the free throw line — Boston College was a near-perfect 14 of 15, while Wyoming made just 5 of 8, a nine-point swing.
• Another factor came in turnovers. The teams were close in the numbers — the War Eagles had 12, the Cowboys 13 — but it was BC that took better advantage, with a 15-8 edge in points off TOs.
Wyoming doesn’t return to action until next week, playing Santa Clara in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Nov. 30. Boston College, on the other hand, has a quicker turnaround, hosting Rhode Island on Sunday, Nov. 27.