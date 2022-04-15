ST. THOMAS — Boyd Todman is a busy man this week — and he is a happy one, as well.
So are a lot of the under-18 basketball players — many who have dreams of playing collegiately — in the U.S. Virgin Islands playing in this weekend’s “Back to Basketball” Easter Tournament at Ivanna Eudora Kean High School’s Digna Wheatley Gymnasium.
The tournament — which is drawing teams from St. Thomas, St. Croix and even Tortola — is the first put on by the Zero Tolerance Basketball Organization since March 2020.
That’s when the COVID-19 pandemic brought a screeching halt to any type of sporting activity — not just in the territory, but worldwide.
“Oh man, I’m so happy,” said Todman, Zero Tolerance’s president and director. “It’s been so long since we’ve been able to do anything, and these kids have been able to do anything.”
But it’s not just Zero Tolerance and other athletics groups in the Virgin Islands that are celebrating the return of sports in the territory.
For example, in just the past couple months:
• The interscholastic athletic associations for both the St. Croix and St. Thomas-St. John regions got their basketball leagues going again — boys and girls at the varsity, junior varsity and middle school levels — in mid-February after nearly two years off the court. And next week, volleyball programs for high schools and middle schools will resume on both islands.
• The U.S. Virgin Islands Soccer Association got its Grassroots program for young players going again last month, its senior women’s national team has hosted a pair of CONCACAF W Qualifiers group-play games at the Bethlehem Soccer Complex on St. Croix, and its currently holding a series of friendlies between the boys and girls under-15 national teams of the USVI and Turks and Caicos Islands.
• The V.I. Sports, Parks and Recreation Department has slowly resumed its youth baseball and softball programs for both the St. Croix and St. Thomas-St. John regions, as well as its Governmental-Industrial Co-Ed softball leagues on both islands.
The department has also been renovating and rebuilding many of its recreational facilities from damage suffered in hurricanes Irma and Maria.
“Obviously, I’m excited that we’re able to resume recreational activities — not just for myself as the person who runs the department, but just for our children, man,” said Sports, Parks and Recreation Department commissioner Calvert White. “They haven’t been able to participate in any kind of recreation or sports activities in the past two years.
“From a playing standpoint, we are probably behind [the mainland United States] because a lot of the organizations there started before we did. But it’s great to see not just our department going again.”
While all that time stuck at home wasn’t good for the young athletes — “All they could play was video games,” Todman said — it did give Sports, Parks and Recreation an opportunity to do some much-needed work on many of its recreational facilities, and order some much-needed supplies, just to be ready for the day when things resumed.
“We did use that downtime to do some minor work, but we still have a long way to go,” said White, who added that major renovation projects are in the beginning stages for facilities like Emile Griffith Park and Lionel Roberts Stadium on St. Thomas.
“What we did was look at some of the temporary stuff we could do, so that when we could open back up we would be ahead of the game — things like field work, work in the dugouts, and even get some necessary equipment so that we could resume right away.”
The lessening of the territory’s COVID-19 restrictions by the V.I. Health Department was the impetus for the resumption of athletics in the Virgin Islands. But the spectre of the coronavirus — and the return of restrictions — still hangs over the territory and the sports programs.
That’s why some safety precautions are still in place — for example, at the Zero Tolerance basketball tournament, they have a temperature check station set up, measuring everyone that comes into the gymnasium.
“Let’s not make any mistake — COVID by any means is not gone,” White said. “So while we’re opening back up and happy we can resume activities, we’re still putting forward precautions to make sure that people who come to our facilities and partake in our programs are safe.”