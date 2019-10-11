University of the Virgin Islands' Aiza Travis, rear, shoots over University of the Cumberlands' Jasmine Flowers, front, during the first half of Thursday night's game at the UVI Sports and Fitness Center on St. Thomas.
University of the Virgin Islands’ Jadyn Rice, center middle, Aiza Travis, left, and Liliana Familia, rear, scramble for a loose ball with University of the Cumberlands’ Reagan Begole, center bottom, during the first half of Thursday night’s game at the UVI Sports and Fitness Center on St. Thomas.
University of the Virgin Islands' Indianesia Thompson, left, gets off a layup against University of the Cumberlands' Vilma Covane, right, during the second half of Thursday night's game at the UVI Sports and Fitness Center on St. Thomas.
University of the Virgin Islands' Jadyn Rice, left, drives past University of the Cumberlands' Vilma Covane, right, for a layup during the first half of Thursday night's game at the UVI Sports and Fitness Center on St. Thomas.
Surrounded by University of the Cumberlands’ defenders, University of the Virgin Islands’ Jadyn Rice, center, passes off to an open teammate during the first half of Thursday night’s game at the UVI Sports and Fitness Center on St. Thomas.
Daily News photo by BILL KISER
Daily News photo by BILL KISER
Daily News photo by BILL KISER
Daily News photo by BILL KISER
Daily News photo by BILL KISER
