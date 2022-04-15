The Zero Tolerance Basketball Organization’s “Back to Basketball” Easter tournament opened Thursday with four games at Ivanna Eudora Kean High School’s Digna Wheatley Gymnasium on St. Thomas.
After a one-day break, play will resume in the round-robin tournament Saturday, with seven games scheduled beginning at 12 p.m.
In the 9-12 division, Positive Guidance will play Jah Youths, then Mo’ Youths will face Positive Guidance.
In the 13-15 division, Jah Youths will open against Skillful Ballers, V.I. Elite will take on R.A.W., and Jah Youths will face V.I. Elite.
In the 16-18 division, All-Stars will face the Hustlers, then Jah Youths will take on Skillful Ballers.
13-15 Division
V.I. Elites 58, Skillful Ballers 20: V.I. Elite used a big first half to take command of its opening game and run away from Skillful Ballers.
Zamoun Swanston scored 14 of his game-high 17 points in the first half, with 10 coming in the first quarter as the Elites scored 18 unanswered points in taking a 19-7 lead.
Joshua Rogers then scored six of his 12 points in the second quarter as V.I. Elite used a 22-6 run to pull ahead 41-11 at the halftime break.
Isaac Roberts and Rashad Williams added seven points each for V.I. Elite.
Kei’Juan Barzey led Skillful Ballers with six points. Triston Arthur added five points.
R.A.W. 58, Jah Youths 24: R.A.W. slowly pulled away, then used a big fourth quarter to put its win over Jah Youths away.
Three players finished in double figures for R.A.W., which led 37-16 after three quarters before closing with a 21-8 fourth quarter.
Ki’Mani Thomas had a game-high 15 points, Trevor Prince added 13 points and Jordan Fleming had 12 points for R.A.W.
Tajahre Jarvis led Jah Youths with 12 points, with Re’Kai Huyghue adding eight points and Zavier Powell four points.
16-18 Division
Skillful Ballers 59, All-Stars 35: Skillful Ballers used a big first half to take command of Thursday’s game, then closed out with a 21-10 fourth quarter to put its win away.
Lenique Austrie had a game-high 20 points for Skillful Ballers, which led 28-15 at the halftime break.
Kyron Walwyn added eight points, and Carlyiek Benjamin and Kalique Maduro had six points each for the Ballers, which had eight of its 10 players score.
Denny Gonzalez led the All-Stars with 16 points, with Cle’Jae Hodge adding nine points.
Jah Youths 67, Hustlers 62: In the highest scoring game of the day, Jah Youths overcame a slow start with a big second quarter, then held off the Hustlers in the second half.
Three players finished in double figures for Jah Youths, which trailed the Hustlers 21-12 after the first quarter. But the Youths outscored the Hustlers 20-8 in the second quarter for a 32-29 halftime lead, then outscored their opponents 35-33 in the second half.
Elijah Potter made three 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 19 points for Jah Youths, with Khani Turnbull also sinking three 3s to add 17 points. Caijonte Andrews had 15 points.
The Hustlers also had three players in double figures. N’Kei Stevens led with 14 points, Mekhi Waters added 12 points and K’Moi Isaac had 10 points.