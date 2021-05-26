For Antilles School seniors Mateo Di Blasi and Savannah Young, it’s still sinking in that the Hurricanes’ sailing team just won another national championship.
However, considering what Di Blasi, Young and their teammates have gone through the past 14 months, it’s a championship that was in part rewarding, and part emotional.
On Sunday, Antilles School won the Interscholastic Sailing Association’s (ISSA) 2021 Baker Team Race National Championship. It was the school’s third Toby Baker Trophy and the eighth national sailing championship overall for the Hurricanes.
And it came after Antilles School’s 2020 sailing season ended before it started due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and suffered a loss with the death of teammate Tyler Yannone just days before the Hurricanes’ first regatta of the 2021 racing season.
“Yeah, it was an emotional [season],” said Di Blasi, one of six seniors on Antilles’ team. “For me, he was in my mind — but he’s always going to be there, and I’m always going to be sailing for him from now on.”
Yannone was among four people killed in a helicopter crash Feb. 15 on the northwest end of St. Thomas. Also among the victims were his parents, Daniel Yannone and Neisha Zahn; and helicopter pilot Maria Rodriguez.
Most of the Hurricanes’ sailing team was in Florida when the crash occurred, competing in the first of two scheduled regattas in the Miami area to kick off their 2021 season.
“Definitely, his memory was staying in our minds when we were out there racing,” Young said. “It’ll still be with us as we continue racing for the rest of our lives.”
That’s where Antilles School returned this past weekend for the ISSA Baker Team Race Nationals, beating out 11 other high school sailing teams to add another Baker Trophy to the ones the Hurricanes won in 2017 and 2006.
Antilles School beat host-team Ransom Everglades School of Coconut Grove, Fla., in a three-race sailoff for the gold medal. The Hurricanes also beat Ransom Everglades three weeks earlier in the South Atlantic Interscholastic Sailing Association’s Baker Team Race Qualifier.
“It was super competitive,” Young said. “We had lots of good competition there, but it was definitely cool to be able to show our skill and the hard work that we’ve been putting in all year.
“Being with the team right after we won, that’s when it sunk in the most. But I’m not really surprised as much as I’m grateful. We did put in a lot of time training, and our team really deserved it. Everyone put in all their effort after school and through tough days to make sure we get out on the water to train.
“It was definitely cool and rewarding to see all of our hard work got some results.”
Antilles School’s sailing team has a shot at another national title in two weeks, at the 2021 ISSA Mallory Doubleheaded National Championship, set for June 5-6 in Cleveland on Lake Erie.
The Hurricanes have won the Clifford D. Mallory Trophy three times — in 2013, 2011 and 2006. Adding a fourth would be a good way to cap off a challenging season — and honor a teammate.
“[Yannone is] definitely still in our thoughts,” said Antilles coach Teddy Nicolosi, who was on the Hurricanes’ Baker Trophy-winning team in 2017. “Although it’s not really been spoken about, I’m know for sure everyone’s still thinking about him still, and still sad about it.
“We’ve kinda stopped talking about it … but he was definitely in our thoughts when we pulled off the win [in the Baker Team Race Nationals]. We know he was part of this too, which makes us feel better.
“It makes us feel better that he’s a national champion too, because he was a part of this team.”