St. Thomas native Nikki Barnes admitted that she had a case of nerves heading into her first-ever sailing competition in the Olympics.
But after a shaky start, the 26-year-old Barnes quickly got over them, as she and teammate Lara Dallman-Weiss sat in a tie for eighth place after two races Wednesday in the women’s 470 class at the Tokyo Games.
Barnes and Dallman-Weiss, 32, sailing for the United States, finished 13th and sixth in their two races Wednesday afternoon (early Wednesday morning in the U.S. Virgin Islands) in Enoshima Yacht Harbour, the site of the sailing competition in the 1964 Olympics.
“I was a bit nervous going into the first race, and tried to fool my coach [Luther Carpenter] into thinking I wasn’t,” Barnes said in a prepared release. “We just kept it light on the coach boat though. We just tried to have fun with it and performed better in the second race.
“We’re happy when we sail happy, and when you’re on a sweet wave it’s awesome to remember that ‘this is my job, and it’s awesome.’”
The two finishes left Barnes and Dallman-Weiss with 19 points — tied with Australia’s Nia Jerwood and Monique de Vries, who finished seventh and 12th in their two races — and far behind frontrunners Agnieszka Skrzypulec and Jolanta Ogar of Poland, who won both races Wednesday and lead France’s Camille Lecointre and Aloise Retornaz by three points (2-5) entering Day 2 of competition beginning at 12:05 p.m. today (11:05 p.m. Wednesday night in the USVI).
“We’ve gotten the first two races under our belt, and we’re just excited for the rest of the regatta,” Barnes said. “There’s always something to improve on, and it’s easy to make mistakes. So with that, you’re just finding ways to make the boat faster and push harder.”
Homer out of medal running
St. Thomas native Daryl Homer had his best run of matches for the United States in the men’s sabre team division Wednesday morning (late Tuesday night in the USVI), but Team USA was eliminated by Hungary in the quarterfinals 45-36 at the Makuhari Messe Hall in Tokyo.
The 31-year-old Homer — who earned a silver medal in men’s sabre at the 2016 Rio Games — went undefeated in his three matches, beating Hungarian fencers Tamas Decsi 6-5, Aron Szilagyi 9-5 and Andras Szatmari 6-5.
However, Homer’s teammates didn’t fare so well — Eli Dershwitz, ranked No. 2 in the world, had two losses and a draw; Andrew Mackiewicz lost both of his matches, and reserve Khalil Thompson lost his lone match.
Coming up
• U.S. Virgin Islands archer Nicholas D’Amour will have his first elimination round match this morning (late Wednesday night in the USVI) at the Yumenoshima Archery Park.
The 19-year-old D’Amour, ranked third in the world in the men’s recurve division and seeded 23rd after last week’s qualifying round, will face Australia’s Ryan Tyack at 12:06 p.m. today (11:06 p.m. Wednesday night in the USVI).
The winner will face either Jeff Henckels of Luxembough or Turkey’s Mete Gazoz in the second round at 12:58 p.m. today (11:58 p.m. Wednesday night in the USVI). The final four elimination rounds will be held Saturday.
• The first of the British Virgin Islands contingent goes into action Friday morning (late tonight in the USVI) when Kyron McMaster runs his heat race in the men’s 400-meter hurdles at the Olympic Stadium.
The first of five heat races are scheduled to begin at 11:25 a.m. Friday (10:25 p.m. today in the USVI), and conclude shortly before noon. The semifinal races will be held Sunday night (Sunday morning in the USVI), with the finals the afternoon of Aug. 3 (the evening of Aug. 2 in the USVI).
• The British Virgin Islands’ lone two-time Olympian at the Tokyo Games goes into action Friday night (Friday morning in the USVI) when Elinah Phillip swims her heat race in the women’s 50-meter freestyle.
Phillip, who competed for the BVI in the 2016 Rio Olympics, is scheduled to swim in Lane No. 1 in the sixth of 11 planned heat races, which begins at 7:34 p.m. Friday (6:34 a.m. in the USVI).
• Chantel Malone, who took a gold medal for the BVI at the 2019 Pan American Games, will go through her qualifying round for the women’s long jump Sunday morning (Saturday night in the USVI).
The qualifying rounds begin at 9:50 a.m. Sunday (8:50 p.m. Saturday in the USVI), with the final set for 10:50 a.m. Aug. 3 (9:50 p.m. Aug. 2 in the USVI).
• Eddie Lovett, the USVI’s lone track and field athlete, will run his first heat race in the men’s 110-meter hurdles the evening of Aug. 3 (that morning in the USVI). Lovett also ran for the USVI in the 2016 Rio Olympics.