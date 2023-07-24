TORTOLA — BVI Premier Natalio Wheatley and 2nd District Rep. Melvin “Mitch” Turnbull were among hundreds of British Virgin Islands basketball fans showering praise on D’Moi Hodge when he arrived at the Road Town Ferry Terminal to thunderous applause on Saturday.

Hodge was given a hero’s welcome when he stepped off a speedboat that officials sent to St. Thomas to pick him up.