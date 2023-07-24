TORTOLA — BVI Premier Natalio Wheatley and 2nd District Rep. Melvin “Mitch” Turnbull were among hundreds of British Virgin Islands basketball fans showering praise on D’Moi Hodge when he arrived at the Road Town Ferry Terminal to thunderous applause on Saturday.
Hodge was given a hero’s welcome when he stepped off a speedboat that officials sent to St. Thomas to pick him up.
It was Hodge’s first time back in the territory in 2½ years after becoming the BVI’s first NBA player. After going undrafted in the 2023 NBA Draft, he signed a two-way contract with the Los Angeles Lakers earlier this month.
“On behalf of the government and people of the Virgin Islands, I want to welcome D’Moi home and I congratulate him for the awesome accomplishment of being the first Virgin Islander to be a part of an NBA team, the Los Angeles Lakers,” Wheatley said.
“Now the whole Virgin Islands are Los Angeles Lakers. I used to hate the Lakers because I was a Tim Duncan and Spurs fan. Now, I want to get my No. 55 jersey. We’re gonna make sure not one No. 55 jersey is left in any store. So, the Virgin Islands is now purple and gold.”
Following the welcome, Hodge was taken on a motorcade to Cane Garden Bay, where a celebration ceremony was held at the Ivan Dawson Primary School, where Hodge attended.
During the ceremony, Wheatley named Hodge the first recipient of the “VI Bassadors Program” and — along with Turnbull — presented him with a $20,000 check.
Wheatley also said that the BVI government will refurbish the community basketball court and name it in Hodge’s honor. Hodge also received $5,000 from the National Bank of the Virgin Islands.
“We are extremely proud of you, D’Moi,” Wheatley said, highlighting his play in the NBA Summer League. “He’s special. And the type of impact he’s going to make on the Lakers, and the type of impact he’s going to make on the NBA, we’re only just seeing the beginning of him. He’s going to go from the strength to strength. We look forward to you doing great things as part of the Los Angeles Lakers. God bless you.”
Hodge thanked the BVI for embracing him through his journey. He said the NBA wasn’t on his mind as he wanted to be lawyer and never took basketball seriously in his early years.
After playing the Basketball Federation men’s league as a 16-year-old and held his own, he told his cousin Halstead J.R. Chiverton, who had twice rejected his pleas to go to the United States, he was ready. “In my first game, I shot an airball and got benched for the rest of the game,” Hodge said.
Hodge said Chiverton — who had him working out in the cold — sometimes had him walk a mile home because he missed three shots in a row. “He was preparing me mentally for what was ahead,” Hodge said. “I shot till my wrist hurt and he told me ‘that’s good. Keep shooting.’ Now I’m getting paid to shoot.”
Hodge reflected on his first meeting with then-Cleveland State head coach Dennis Gates that changed his life. Gates did a PowerPoint presentation with projections and a road to the NBA.
“I watched him and told him, ‘you’re tripping. I’m not going to the NBA. I don’t know what you see in me,’” Hodge said. “But that was his goal for me to make it to the NBA. I didn’t see it at the time. I didn’t believe in myself. I knew I was good, but not good enough for the NBA.”
Hodge said Gates asked him about his family and everything else. “Before I left the meeting, Coach Gates said ‘I want you to trust me with your life’,’” Hodge said. “And when he said that, I just stopped and watched him, because no one ever told me that. When someone tolls you they want you to trust them with your life, that’s some real confidence. I want to thank Coach Gates. He changed my life.”
Following the ceremony, Hodge told The Daily News that it meant a lot to him. “I had a dream of making the impossible, possible,” he said. “Doing it and having my family have my back, I feel like coming come shows everybody what’s possible and it means a lot.
“I’m happy that they did all this for me, because it actually shows me that they see me and they understand that we’re coming hard. The BVI is not to be taken as a joke.”