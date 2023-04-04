Registration has opened for the Northside Sportsfishing Club’s annual Bastille Day Kingfish Tournament, which will be held July 16 on St. Thomas.

First organized by the club in 1987, last year’s tournament drew 166 anglers (including 26 juniors) aboard 40 boats. Edwin “Eddie” Bryan Jr. of St. Thomas reeled in the largest kingfish, a 30.8-pounder, from aboard the 20-foot boat “Spider.”