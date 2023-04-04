Registration has opened for the Northside Sportsfishing Club’s annual Bastille Day Kingfish Tournament, which will be held July 16 on St. Thomas.
First organized by the club in 1987, last year’s tournament drew 166 anglers (including 26 juniors) aboard 40 boats. Edwin “Eddie” Bryan Jr. of St. Thomas reeled in the largest kingfish, a 30.8-pounder, from aboard the 20-foot boat “Spider.”
This year’s tournament will also have a dozen more prize categories that include best boat, best captain, best male angler, best female angler, best junior male angler, best junior female angler and for other fish species such as largest barracuda, bonito and mackerel.
The tournament’s captain’s meeting and registration will take place at 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 14, at Hull Bay Hideaway. On July 16, lines can go in the water at 5:30 a.m., with fishing ending at 12 p.m.
The tournament’s weigh-in and awards ceremony will be held later that day at Hull Bay Hideaway.