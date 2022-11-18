ST. THOMAS — Earl Grant has been a frequent visitor to the U.S. Virgin Islands, on what one could call “working vacations.”
And he’s done all the things tourists usually do when visiting the territory — cruising the islands on a charter boat, snorkeling around the coral reefs … and even touching a sea urchin.
But Grant’s latest trip to the USVI is somewhat different — it’s his first as the head coach of an NCAA Division I men’s college basketball team.
Grant is in his second year heading Boston College’s program, which is one of the eight teams playing in this year’s Paradise Jam tournament that begins today.
The War Eagles open the tournament against George Mason at 9 p.m. tonight — the last of four scheduled games at University of the Virgin Islands’ Elridge Wilburn Blake Sports and Fitness Center.
This will be Grant’s fourth time he’s been with a team participating in the territory’s annual tournament, now in its 22nd year — likely the most appearances in Paradise Jam by any coach.
“Yeah, it’ll be my fourth,” Grant said. “I’ve had some interesting times there.”
Grant’s first appearance at Paradise Jam came in 2004, his first year as an assistant coach at Winthrop. The next came in 2007, during his first year as an assistant coach at Wichita State after following then-head coach Gregg Marshall over from the Eagles. Another job change — and another trip to Paradise Jam — came in 2010 when Grant was an assistant coach at Clemson under Brad Brownell.
Now he’s returning to the territory with Boston College of the Atlantic Coast Conference, his second head coaching job (he spent seven seasons at College of Charleston before making the move to the War Eagles) and first with a Power 5 conference team.
“You definitely have to be excited about it,” Grant said. “I know for the families and fans, it’s more like a vacation. But for the coaches, it ain’t like we’re going to be sitting in the jacuzzi all day.
“But you do want to try to make sure, when you have a trip like this, that you actually really enjoy it. Do the catamaran, take the walk on the beach when you can, and try to enjoy it a little bit. But you can’t forget why you’re there.”
That’s to win the tournament, and get in some early-season preparation for what the teams will go through in the postseason — conference tournaments, and with luck, a trip to the NCAA Tournament.
Grant has coached teams in the NCAAs six times over his career — three with Clemson (2005, 2006 and 2007), twice with Clemson (2010 and 2011), and once as a head coach at College of Charleston in 2018.
His task with Boston College is to get the program back in the NCAAs for the first time since 2009.
“All the games are important, whether it’s the preseason, middle of the season or the postseason,” Grant said. “We’re certainly going to try and do our best job of preparing for the games, and play our best basketball and try to improve every time we hit the floor.
“But you know the season is a journey, and you want to be playing your best in March. All these opportunities you get early in the year are just positioning and preparing you and teaching you the lessons you need to draw on these experiences.”
