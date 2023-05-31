Lincoln “Juice” Gumbs wants just one thing from his baseball players this season.
“Be better than me,” Gumbs said.
The St. Thomas native isn’t being negative or down on himself. As manager of the Lancaster (Calif.) Sound Breakers of the Pecos League of Professional Baseball Clubs, he wants his players to not just be successful but to warrant a look from Major League Baseball teams.
The Sound Breakers are a new edition to the Pecos League, which opened its first week of the season at 2-3 heading into this weekend’s home series against the Dublin (Calif.) Leprechauns.
The Pecos League, which was formed in 2011, has 16 teams in two divisions covering seven states — Arizona, California, Colorado, Kansas, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas.
“A humbling experience,” the 53-year-old Gumbs told The Daily News of his managerial debut on May 22, a 17-7 victory over the Bakersfield (Calif.) Train Robbers. “Based on the spring training we had from Day One, I didn’t know what to expect. The team played hard and executed. They made some mistakes but they ran the bases well and played hard. It was a good start.”
Gumbs’ journey since leaving the Virgin Islands — where he picked up the nickname “Juice” because of his speed on the bases — at age 15 has taken him throughout the United States as well as Canada and Puerto Rico.
It started in the middle of his ninth-grade year at Charlotte Amalie High School when he left for New York. After one year at Suffolk Lutheran High School, he moved to Mississippi and graduated from Piney Woods Country Life.
A lengthy baseball journey ensued.
After stints at Clark Community College in Newton, Miss., where he was a decorated junior college player, Gumbs transferred to Eastern Illinois University where he played two years and earned an associate degree in business.
He was drafted by the Houston Astros and had a short playing career stateside — first in the minors and then in independent leagues. Primarily an infielder, Gumbs hit .223 in 152 professional at-bats.
He was out of baseball as a player by age 33, but never left the sport. One would need a detailed atlas of the Americas to track his journey.
Gumbs is a “baseball lifer,” as he readily acknowledges. His itinerary as a coach (now manager) and experiences would make a lengthy story. The highlight was when he met and became close friends with Pete Incaviglia, a 12-year MLB player.
Incaviglia put together two power-packed Atlantic League teams as manager of the Sugar Land Skeeters. Gumbs coached for two teams that won the 2018 Atlantic League championship and made it to the finals again in 2019. Among the players he coached were former major leaguers Felipe Paulino and Derek Norris.
“I’ve been very fortunate to be around a good pedigree of (former MLB players),” Gumbs said. “Darrell Evans taught me about hitting. I learned so much from Lou Piniella. And, of course, Pete has been a good friend and someone I enjoyed working with. I looked up to him when he was playing.”
Gumbs, who plans to return to St. Thomas during the offseason where most of his family still resides, has made his home in Houston since 2005. He was instrumental in Houston’s RBI (Receiving Baseball in Inner Cities) program. In essence, he’s been involved in baseball on some level since leaving college more than 30 years ago.
“I was honored when (Pecos League president) Andrew Dunn called me to head the new franchise in Lancaster,” said Gumbs. “He did his homework checking me out. He contacted me during the (2023) World Baseball Classic when I was coaching for the Dominican Republic team.”
Independent league ball is a rung below minor league baseball. Like the minors, it is all about development and preparing players to move up to the next level.
Gumbs noted changes in the game since his playing days when speed and on-base percentage were stressed more than the long ball.
“Not many players are going to hit 45 home runs,” he said. “I want my players to learn about getting on base, baserunning and how to take care of their bodies. I think we have a good group of young players. My philosophy is building a team based on hunger. I want my young guys playing for something
“Everyone is here for a reason. They possess the skill set that can get them to the next level. Their success glorifies me. If they are successful, I am successful.”