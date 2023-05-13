After a three-year absence, the St. Thomas Swimming Association will hold its “Beach Battle Challenge” today at Sapphire Beach on the northeast end of St. Thomas.
The Beach Battle Challenge will involve 10 teams – each ranging in size from eight to 10 members – competing in eight events.
While seven of the events will not be revealed until the day of competition, the final and deciding event is the “Scrabble Drop,” where a helicopter will drop 1,000 lettered tennis balls into the ocean. The teams must collect as many balls as possible before continuing with a beach-style game of scrabble.
The competition begins at 11 a.m. today, with registration for the participating teams beginning at 10 a.m.
Proceeds from the event go towards funding the STSA’s “Learn to Swim” programs.
Raffle tickets will also be on sale for prizes such gift certificates for area restaurants, boat charters, spa services, excursions and swim lessons. The grand prize is a trip to Lime Out on Midnight Sun Charters.
For more information, call 340-514-6007.