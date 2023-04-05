Dinghy’s Beach Bar and Grill will hold its annual beach tennis tournament, Beach Tennis Dream 3, in late May at Honeymoon Beach on Water Island.
The International Tennis Federation-sanctioned tournament will be held May 25-28, with the top-finishing doubles teams splitting a purse of $10,000.
More than 200 players from 19 counties have already entered the three-day tournament, competing in 13 different divisions – open men’s and women’s doubles, 40-plus men’s and women’s doubles, mixed beginner, intermediate and advanced/open doubles; beginner men’s and women’s doubles, intermediate men’s and women’s doubles, and advanced men’s and women’s doubles.
The entry fee is $70 per team in the open men’s and women’s doubles divisions, and $153.75 per team in all other divisions. The deadline to register is May 18 in the open doubles divisions, and May 22 for all other divisions.
Competitors can register and pay their entry fees online at www.beachtennislifepr.com. For more information, visit the website or call 727-504-0268.