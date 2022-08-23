Just a year ago, St. Thomas native De’Shamoi Bridgewater-Greaves thought his chances of playing college basketball were over after a crisis forced him to choose between basketball and family — and he chose family.
However, basketball wasn’t completely out of his future.
Thanks to contacts Bridgewater-Greaves made during his time at the Emerald Gems Foundation’s annual basketball camps, he’s going to be playing college ball with Brescia University, an NAIA school in Owensboro, Ky.
“I was going into a slump, like I didn’t want to play basketball anymore,” Bridgewater-Greaves, a 6-foot guard, said in a telephone interview Monday. “I didn’t think any school would just up and give me a reason to play because I hadn’t played for a whole year. But when [Brescia] called, I got excited because I was going back to play the sport that I love.”
He’s the second player to come out of the camps held annually by the Emerald Gems Foundation, founded by St. Thomas native Milt Newton, now assistant general manager of the NBA’s Milwaukee Bucks, and his wife Shaulan.
Last month, Louis Penn III, who graduated from Virgin Islands Montessori School and International Academy in 2021, also signed with Brescia after a year at the IMG Academy in Florida.
Those opportunities were coming Bridgewater-Greaves’ way as a youth on St. Thomas. Beginning with the St. Thomas Jaguars basketball program, he would go on to play for the middle school and junior varsity teams at All Saints Cathedral School and Antilles School.
But after his eighth-grade year, Bridgewater-Greaves and his family moved to the mainland United States. His freshman year of high school was spent at Piney Woods (Miss.) High School, with another move coming to Colorado that summer.
He spent the next three years in Monument, Colo. — a suburb of Colorado Springs, where the U.S. Air Force Academy is located — attending Palmer Ridge High School. In his three seasons there, Bridgewater-Greaves set school records for steals in a game (10) and season (46), and drawing attention from colleges.
In fact, he had received several offers from small schools and had accepted one when his mother, Natasha Bridgewater-Gumbs, fell ill.
Instead of moving to Pennsylvania to play college ball, Bridgewater-Greaves instead stayed in Colorado.
“So I chose to go to a community college in Colorado, just so I could stay close to my mom,” he said. “I did not play basketball — I was going to school and going to work, and only playing in pickup games on the side.”
Then came the call from Sarah Gayler, Brescia’s men’s basketball coach and athletics director who has been a visiting instructor at the Emerald Gems Foundation’s camp since its inception.
“I saw him a couple years ago when I was down there,” on St. Thomas, Gayler said. “Somebody told us that he was available. He actually didn’t play last year, and I was like, ‘He’s not playing? He’s really good.’ So I hit him up to see what he was doing. He was going to a school in Colorado, so I said, ‘Come here, come over here; we can utilize your talent.’
“He’s wanted to get an opportunity, and we’re going to give him one,” she added.
Gayler said her plans for Bridgewater-Greaves are to redshirt him this coming season. “He has been out a year, so I’m going to give him a year to get back into shape and get going,” she said.
And thanks to the time that Gaylor has spent with players like Bridgewater-Greaves and Penn in the Emerald Gems camps, she knows what kind of talent is coming to the Bearcats.
“I’ve seen these kids grow up [through the Emerald Gems camps], essentially,” she said. “It’s really cool to see them develop, and learn who they really are — what their characters’ like, what their families are like, everything.”
“I know with guys like De’Shamoi and Louis, I’m getting really good kids who are going to help build this program and grow it into the culture that we’re really trying to have here.”
That’s something Bridgewater-Greaves has been looking for, especially after a year away from the game.
“I’m a little nervous, but I’m absolutely ready for this,” he said. “I’m going to show them what I have, and go from there.”