Bears Mack on season ending IR with foot injury
LAKE FOREST, Ill. — The Chicago Bears’ defense took a huge hit Friday when coach Matt Nagy announced outside linebacker Khalil Mack would go on season-ending injured reserve due to a foot injury.
Mack will have surgery next week, but Nagy did not specify the nature of the foot injury. Mack’s season ends with six sacks.
Mack’s injury has been a problem since the Bears played Cleveland in Week 3, but he tried to play through it until going to the sidelines for the Oct. 31 game against San Francisco, and hasn’t returned.
“I know with him, it’s been the last several weeks trying to get right,” Nagy said. “And I think we did everything as far as trying to attack it the right way with him.
Mack played through the injury against the Raiders, the Packers and then Oct. 24 against Tampa Bay.
Cowboys WR Cooper goes on COVID list, out Sunday
FRISCO, Texas — Dallas receiver Amari Cooper has been placed on the COVID-19 reserve list and will miss the Cowboys’ game Sunday at Kansas City.
The timing of the move Friday raises questions about Cooper’s availability for the Thanksgiving game against his former team, the Las Vegas Raiders.
Cooper is second to CeeDee Lamb in catches, yards and touchdowns. Cooper has 44 catches for 583 yards and five touchdowns.
The seventh-year pro’s absence comes in the second game back for receiver Michael Gallup, who missed seven games after straining a calf in the opener.
The Cowboys have the depth to absorb the loss of the player considered their No. 1 receiver since he was acquired him from the Raiders in a midseason trade in 2018.
Besides Lamb’s team-leading six touchdowns receiving, Cedrick Wilson has three. Malik Turner has his first career two-TD game this season, although both after the Cowboys fell behind by 30 in a 30-16 loss to Denver.
Saints without Kamara, both OTs vs. Eagles
METAIRIE, La. — Saints running back Alvin Kamara will miss his second straight game Sunday in Philadelphia, and New Orleans also will be without starting tackles Terron Armstead and Ryan Ramczyk.
Kamara, who missed last week’s loss at Tennessee with a knee injury, returned to practice on a limited basis early this week before missing practice on both Thursday and Friday before being ruled out for this week’s game against the Eagles.
Kamara has 530 yards and three touchdowns rushing this season to go with a team-high 32 catches for 310 yards and four TDs receiveing.
Armstead, who has knee and shoulder injuries, also did not play last week. Ramczyk, who has a knee injury, will miss his first game this season.
Taysom Hill, a reserve quarterback who enters the game to run the option and also plays tight end and on special teams, returned to practice on Friday on a limited basis and is questionable for Sunday’s game at Philadelphia.
New Orleans also ruled out several other players: receiver Ty Montgomery (hand), defensive tackle Malcolm Roach (knee) and defensive end Tanoh Kpassagnon (ankle).
Seahawks’ Carson to have season-ending neck surgery
RENTON, Wash. — The Seattle Seahawks will be without starting running back Chris Carson for the rest of the season after he chose to undergo surgery on his neck.
Coach Pete Carroll didn’t fully describe the issue Friday but indicated Carson has a nerve in his neck being impacted by a vertebrate and that surgery is the best option for recovery.
“We went as long as we could and he worked as hard as he could at it and after just not being able to get it to happen and turn around, this is the best choice we got,” Carroll said.
Carroll said the issue is causing Carson discomfort and surgery became the obvious choice after he returned to practice last week. The expectation is that Carson will be able to play again in 2022, Carroll said.
Carson has been on injured reserve for several weeks. He hasn’t played since Week 4 against San Francisco and will finish the season with 54 carries for 232 yards and three touchdowns.
Carroll said there were discussions about surgery when the issue first popped up in early October but the hope was the problem would taper to the point where Carson could play again this season. After a couple of days of practice last week, it was clear more drastic action was necessary.
