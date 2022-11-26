e3d25448-5488-11ec-9b71-00163ec2aa77

Joseph Caffrey, of Ramsey, N.J., heads to the finish line at Cramer Park, St. Croix, to win the Olympic Triathlon division title in the 2021 Beauty and the Beast Triathlon.

VI Tri, a nonprofit that has focused its efforts on giving back to the community, will host the Beauty & the Beast Triathlon this Sunday on St. Croix.

The race will begin with a swim in waters just outside Cramer Park, continue with a bike ride along St. Croix’s South Shore, and finish with a run to Point Udall.