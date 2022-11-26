VI Tri, a nonprofit that has focused its efforts on giving back to the community, will host the Beauty & the Beast Triathlon this Sunday on St. Croix.
The race will begin with a swim in waters just outside Cramer Park, continue with a bike ride along St. Croix’s South Shore, and finish with a run to Point Udall.
There will be two race distances — an Olympic qualifier distance and a sprint version of the course. The Olympic distances of the course are a 1,500-meter swim, a 40 kilometer bike, and a 10 kilometer run and the sprint version distances are an 800-meter swim, a 14-mile bike ride, and a 5 kilometer run. The course can be completed either by an individual or as a team relay.
Race Director Theresa Harper explained that the relay version of the event is a way that allows more people to get involved in the event.
The Men’s Olympic heat will begin at 7 a.m., with the Women’s Olympic Distance heat beginning at 7:05 a.m. The Olympic distance relay race will begin at 7:25 a.m., with the Men’s sprint division beginning at 7:45 a.m. The Women’s sprint division will begin at 7:50 a.m. and the sprint relay race will begin at 8 a.m.
VI Tri took over the responsibility of hosting a triathlon on St. Croix in 2017 after Ironman, which previously hosted a triathlon on the island, decided to no longer put on the event. Previous versions of the triathlon featured a different course, but after being forced to modify the course last year due to construction Harper and VI Tri opted to keep the Cramer Park-Point Udall version because “the Cramer’s Park course allows the event to be more family friendly,” she said.
In previous years, “The Beast” of the race was considered the biking portion of the event, but with the modified version of the course the Point Udall run is dubbed “The Beast of the East” by Harper. In the Olympic version of the race, athletes will have to complete the Point Udall loop twice, while in the sprint version athletes will only have to complete the loop once.
Event registration is down this year, which VI Tri attributed to the rising prices of airline travel.
“It’s hard to see someone coming down just to compete in the race with the current price of flights,” Harper said.
Last year, the event had 120 participants, and this year that number is down to 68 registrations.
Despite the lower numbers, Harper said that she is confident and “looking forward to hosting a well-organized event.” On Sunday aid stations will be set up throughout the course where volunteers will provide water, and mocko jumbies will greet athletes as they finish the course.
The event’s title sponsor is the V.I. Tourism Department, and the gold sponsors are Diageo USVI, Seaside Market and Plaza Extra.
This year, the roads on St. Croix will not be closed for the race, but they will be controlled by the V.I. Police Department.