ST. THOMAS — Belmont’s men’s basketball team didn’t win Paradise Jam, but came away with something almost as good in the long run — its first winning streak.
The Bulldogs ended their run through the tournament with back-to-back wins after defeating Howard 96-73 in the fifth-place game Monday night at the University of the Virgin Islands’ Elridge Wilburn Blake Sports and Fitness Center.
Belmont (3-3) is at .500 for the first time since opening its season with a 70-69 victory over Ohio … only to go on and lose its next four games, including its opening game at Paradise Jam (89-81 to Tarleton State on Friday).
But the Bulldogs have bounced back strong since then, first by beating George Mason 66-62 in Saturday’s consolation-round game, and now by taking down the Bison (3-5).
Ben Sheppard scored a game-high 27 points to lead four players in double figures for Belmont. Drew Friberg added 14 points, and Even Brauns and Ja’Kobi Gillespie had 13 points each.
Elijah Hawkins and Marcus Dockery had 15 points each to lead Howard, with Jordan Wood adding 10 points.
Howard was in this game early, leading 4-2 on Bryce Harris’ fast-break layup with 18 minutes, 31 seconds left. But Brauns’ three-point play 19 seconds later left put Belmont in the lead to stay. That kicked off a 14-point run by the Bulldogs for their first double-digit lead — 16-4 with 14:30 left.
The Bison managed to rally, pulling within three points twice — the last at 24-21 on Williams’ two free throws with 8:02 left — but Belmont responded with another run. The Bulldogs scored 21 of the next 27 points over the next 5½ minutes to take their biggest lead of the half, going up 45-26 on Friberg’s jumper with 2:42 left, and would be ahead 47-34 at the break.
Howard would only get the score back under double digits once — at the 8:28 mark of the second half, when Hawkins’ 3-pointer pulled the Bison within 69-60. Again, another Belmont run — this one a 20-6 surge to go ahead 89-66 on Tyson’s turnaround jumper with 3:30 left.
Ben Sheppard, Belmont: The 6-foot-6 senior guard, already a 1,000-point career scorer with the Bulldogs, just added to his total with his third straight 20-point game. He made 9 of 17 from the field — including 5 of 9 on 3-pointers — and 4 of 6 free throws. He also had five rebounds, four assists and three steals.
Elijah Hawkins, Howard: The 5-11 sophomore guard played bigger than his size during Paradise Jam. He made 4 of 8 from the field — 3 of 4 on 3-pointers — and a perfect 4 for 4 on free throws. He also had a team-best five assists – but also turned the ball over three times.
• The Bulldogs had another strong shooting game Monday, making 30 of 58 from the field (51.7%), including 11 of 23 on 3-pointers, and 25 of 31 on free throws. That led Belmont to its highest-scoring game of the season, since putting up 100 in a win over Tennessee Tech on Feb. 5.
• Howard head coach Kenneth Blakeney was ejected from the game late in the second half for arguing a call with game officials. He was booted with 3:30 left, and the free throws and subsequent possession capped Belmont’s last run.
Howard visits Clarksville, Tenn., to face Austin Peay State on Saturday, Nov. 26. Meanwhile, Belmont travels to Atlanta to play Georgia State on Sunday, Nov. 27.