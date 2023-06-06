St. Croix’s Alex Betancourt topped 23 other riders to claim top honors Sunday in the Virgin Islands Cycling Federation’s Riding to the Rings Time Trial.
Betancourt won the Elite division title with an event-best time of 36 minutes, 1 second around the 13-mile time trial course, which started and finished at Castaways in Estate Solitude and ran counter-clockwise around St. Croix’s East End.
Betancourt beat out veteran triathlete Stephen Swanton by nearly a minute for the Elite title. Swanton finished in 36:56, with David Morales third in 38:43.
Other division winners during the Riding to the Rings Time Trial were:
X In the Expert division, Norbert Prospere won the division, finishing the 13-mile course in 40:21. Jerry Remie was second in 41:07, with Miguel Cruz third in 42:36.
X In the Sport division, Chris Dorsey won the division title in 44:03. Joseph Thomas was a close second, 14 seconds behind (44:17), with Joshua Berlardo third in 45:18.
X In the Masters division, Renwick Lynch won the division in 51:50. Marius Louis was second in 55:01.
X In the Women’s division, Catherine Seguin won the division in 48:14. Laverne Fredericksen was second in 50:08, with Jody Goodrich third in 53:30.
X In the Juniors division, Xander Morales won the division in 47:02, with Randy Williams second in 54:39.
The next event on the VICF calendar is the Anything Goes on Father’s Day Race, set for the morning of June 18.
In the race, cyclists may use any style bicycle using any course to get from the start at LaValle on North Shore Road to Sprat Net in Frederiksted – a distance of about 12 miles.
For more information, call 340-643-5050.