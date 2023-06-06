Riding to the Rings Time Trial

Alex Betancourt, center, stands on the medal podium with runner-up Stephen Swanton, left, and third-place finisher David Morales after winning the Elite division title Sunday in the Riding to the Rings Time Trial cycling race on St. Croix.

St. Croix’s Alex Betancourt topped 23 other riders to claim top honors Sunday in the Virgin Islands Cycling Federation’s Riding to the Rings Time Trial.

Betancourt won the Elite division title with an event-best time of 36 minutes, 1 second around the 13-mile time trial course, which started and finished at Castaways in Estate Solitude and ran counter-clockwise around St. Croix’s East End.