St. Croix’s Alex Betancourt took top honors in Sunday’s 2023 Season Prologue, the Virgin Islands Cycling Federation’s first race of the 2023 season.
Betancourt, competing in the Elite division, completed the nine-mile course from the start at the Divi Carina Bay Resort and Casino to the finish at the entrance to Ha’Penny Beach in 21 minutes, 56 seconds.
Betancourt finished 21 seconds ahead of Stephen Swanton and David Parris, who tied for second in the Elite division.
Other division winners and top finishers were:
X After sitting out a year due to a knee injury, David Morales beat out Norbert Prospere by eight seconds to win the Expert division race. Morales finished the course in 23:20. Mario Peters was third in 24:05.
X Brian Otis won the Sport division title over Mario Butcher and Justin Johnson. No times were available on the riders.
X Roger Hatfield won the Masters division title over Renwich Lynch Sr. and Yves Abraham. No times were available on the riders.
X Julie Sommer won the Women’s division title, finishing the race in 26:10. Laverne Fredericksen was second in 30:07, with Jody Goodrich third in 30:36.
The next race on the VICF’s 2023 schedule will be held Sunday, Feb. 19, beginning at 7 a.m. For more information, call 340-643-5050.