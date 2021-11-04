Editor’s note: This is the third in a series of regular columns highlighting the T20 Cricket World Cup — from a Caribbean point of view.
The men in maroon always provide good theater, win or lose, when they take to the pitch, and last week was no exception as they opened their account in the 2021 T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates.
Three runs. That was the margin of victory for the West Indies against Bangladesh as they garnered their first tourney win, staving off certain elimination. Andre Russell sealed the nail-biting win, sending down what has been described as perfect yorker on the last ball of the match that thoroughly baffled the opposition’s batsman. Bangladesh needed 13 runs from the last over — and four runs from the last ball — to secure their first victory.
The match wasn’t easy on the eyes with miscues aplenty from both sides, particularly in the field, and the Windies boundary-hungry batsmen, save for a few, misfired again. But a win is a win. The West Indies have prevailed in only one of their three games but are still in contention, albeit a longshot, for an unprecedented third World Cup title depending on the outcome of this week’s Group 1 games. Their next match is today against Sri Lanka, who also has only one win.
Kudos to Russell, vice captain Nicholas Pooran and Jason Holder, a six-foot seven talent who looks more suited for basketball court than the cricket pitch, all of whom distinguished themselves last week. Pooran’s exploits with the bat, a 22-ball 40 that included four sixes helped the West Indies build a modest total of 142. He was named Player of the Match.
Despite a recent string of low scores, Pooran said he never lost faith in his skills.
“I have been working very, very hard for the last couple of months. It just hasn’t gone my way. I hadn’t been doing myself justice giving away my wicket. I am always confident and positive about my attitude and skills,” he told ESPNCricinfo following the Bangladesh match.
Holder, a late addition to the team because of pacer Obed MCCoy’s injury, contributed to last week’s win with both bat and ball — and produced one acrobatic catch at the boundary that seemed ordinary only because of his size. He slammed a 5-ball 15 and snatched one wicket while keeping Bangladesh batsmen at bay during economical spells.
Holder was effusive in praising his colleagues and cited the team’s coolness under pressure as a key to the victory.
“I felt 140 was always a very good total and I think with our bowling attack would back us to defend that, and it proved to be enough. So credit to our batters for getting us to 140 and credit the way we stuck to it and held our nerve,” he told ESPNCricinfo.
What’s troubling the pundits and at least one West Indies cricket legend is Holder’s omission from the original starting 11 in the first place as he is one of cricket’s prime talents, one of its leading allrounders. He was tapped as a reserve.
“We may have issues with Jason when he was captain of the team. But we can never doubt the individual’s ability and his talent, and I felt sad that someone with such ability couldn’t make the West Indies (starting) T20 squad,” former West Indies captain and cricket great Sir Vivian Richards told the Antigua Observer newspaper.
Newcomer Roston Chase and captain Keiron Pollard also helped the West Indies cause. Chase, who replaced Lionel Simmonds, struck 39 and provided stability at the top of the order, his slow run rate notwithstanding; and Pollard, who retired hurt, returned to the pitch in the closing moments and summarily belted a six to further boost the West Indies tally.
Are the West Indies good enough to advance to the semis? Yes. They are stronger now than at the start of the World Cup due to Chase’s and Holder’s presence in the lineup — and Pooran’s return to form. For the men in maroon, the best is yet to come.
