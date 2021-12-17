The University of the Virgin Islands’ women’s basketball team wanted to come out of its three-game road trip with a winning record.
The Buccaneers pulled that off, but it took a huge fourth-quarter surge for them to come away with an 80-60 victory over Truett McConnell University on Wednesday night in Cleveland, Ga.
Amber Appiah-Kubi scored a season-high 30 points, 6-foot-1 center Kaeani Berry had her fourth double-double with 12 points and 13 rebounds, and Melea Lovelance added 15 points for UVI (7-4), which wrapped up its road trip with a 2-1 record.
Re’Tavia Floyd led the Bears (7-6) with 23 points.
Turning point
The fourth quarter. The Buccaneers trailed 54-48 after three quarters, only to break the game open in the final period by outscoring Truett McConnell 32-6 behind 11 points each from Appiah-Kubi and Lovelace.
UVI opened the quarter with a 17-1 run, taking the lead for good at 56-55 on Appiah-Kubi’s jumper with 7 minutes, 30 seconds left. The run ended with a 3-pointer by Appiah-Kubi, and back-to-back 3s by Lovelace for a 65-55 lead — the Buccaneers’ first in double digits — with 5:25 left.
UVI’s biggest lead — 22 points — came late in the period, when Appiah-Kubi nailed a pair of free throws for an 80-58 lead with 1:14 remaining.
Key players
Amber Appiah-Kubi, University of the Virgin Islands: The 5-foot-7 grad transfer from Tennessee State had her biggest game as a Buccaneers. She made 12 of 25 from the field (including 2 of 5 3-pointers) and 4 of 5 free throws. She came close to a double-double, adding eight assists.
Re’Tavia Floyd, Truett McConnell University: The 5-5 senior added to her team-leading scoring totals for the Bears, even as she continues to struggle shooting the ball. She made 7 of 19 from the field (5 of 15 on 3-pointers) and 4 of 6 free throws.
Up next
UVI gets another long break for the holidays, not returning to action until Jan. 16 against Rust University in the first of two games against the Bearcats in the MLK Classic. Game time at the UVI Sports and Fitness Center on St. Thomas is 2 p.m.