Ever since he began playing soccer as a youth, Jett Blaschka dreamed of one day playing professionally in Europe.
That opportunity came last week, when the St. Croix resident signed a contract with Manchester 62 F.C. of the Gibraltar National League.
The 6-foot-2 Blaschka, a member of the U.S. Virgin Islands senior men’s national team since 2018, was one of four players recently signed by the club for the 2022-23 season, which begins in October.
“I’m pretty excited, because that’s kind of everybody’s dream,” the 22-year-old Blaschka said in a telephone interview Monday. “I don’t want to get too ahead of myself, but this is definitely exciting. My hard work is definitely starting to pay off.”
That work began for Blaschka when he was living in Wisconsin, playing in the youth academy of Milwaukee Bavarian SC, a United Premier Soccer League club.
After his family moved to St. Croix, Blaschka spent part of his freshman year at Good Hope Country Day School before transferring to Monteverde (Fla.) Academy.
It was at Monteverde that Blaschka’s soccer skills began to draw notice, especially after he led the team to a 32-0-5 record and three consecutive state championships.
But Blaschka also kept his connections with the USVI — he’s been the captain of the territory’s under-15 and under-17 national teams in CONCACAF tournaments, and made his debut with the Men’s National Team in 2018.
Blaschka was highly recruited out of high school, eventually signing with Marquette University for the 2018 season. But he redshirted his freshman year, then opted to try another path.
It began by turning pro in 2019, signing with the Treasure Coast Tritons of the United Soccer League’s League 2, a semi-pro league in South Florida. Blaschka rode the bench again, then saw the team’s 2020 season cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Things began looking up for Blaschka the following year, when he signed on with Pittsburgh City United FC, a new UPSL team formed in 2021 by area businessman Michael Monsour.
It was another Virgin Islander — forward and assistant coach Dante Nicholas — that brought Blaschka to Monsour’s attention. He became one of three players from the territory — the other being forward Ramesses McGuinness — on Pittsburgh’s roster. Blaschka went on to lead Pittsburgh City United FC in assists during the 2021 season.
That got Monsour’s attention, especially when he was looking for players to fill out the roster on his newest team — Manchester 62 F.C., which he became owner of just last month.
“I was planning on continuing in Pittsburgh,” said Blaschka, who will leave for Gibraltar in early August. “I guess I proved myself there, because he wanted to take me to this new team.”
Manchester 62 F.C. — named after the more-famous Manchester United of England’s Premier League — is one of 11 teams in the Gibraltar National League. While not as well known as England’s Premier League or Germany’s Bundesliga, it does get Blaschka’s foot in the door for something bigger.
“It’s a real small country,” said Blaschka, who will play either at right back or center midfielder with the Red Devils. “But it’s their highest league. Because it’s a First Division team, whoever places first gets to play in Champions League qualifying, and the second, third and fourth place teams get to play in Europa League qualifying.
“So the option is there to play against some of the biggest clubs in the world; that’s a real possibility.”
And that’s been something that Blaschka has dreamed of doing ever since he put foot to soccer ball as a kid.
“That’s what I’ve been working towards,” he said. “And the work has just gotten started. This is just the beginning of my career in professional soccer in Europe. Now I’ve got to work even harder, because I want to keep moving up — to the bigger teams, the bigger leagues.”