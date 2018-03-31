TORTOLA — Tight racing will continue today in the Sir Francis Drake Channel during the second day of the 47th annual BVI Spring Regatta, after defending champion “Blitz,” owned by St. Thomas’ Peter Corr, pulled into a tie with Absolut Full Moon Race winner “Samantaga,” skippered by Belgium’s Phillippe Moortgat, on Friday’s opening day.
Blitz and Samantaga are tied with seven points in CSA Racing 1, after Moortgat — who won the CSA Spinnaker I class title in last weekend’s St. Thomas International Regatta — jumped out the gate with a victory in his Swan 45, while Corr finished fourth.
The CSA Racing 1 class was racing on the regatta’s Sol Course, a looped course that took the fleet around Cooper and Salt Islands.
But Corr — who was second in class to Moortgat last weekend — won the day’s second race to pull within two points. Corr followed up with a second-place finish in the day’s third race, while Moortgat opened the door for the tie after finishing fourth.
Behind Blitz and Samantaga, just two points separates third through fifth places. Antigua’s Bernard Evan-Wong was third in his RP 37 “Team TAZ” after winning the third race, with Tortola’s Sam Talbot fourth in his J-111 “Spike” and Tortola’s Tony Mack fifth on the rented J-122 “El Ocaso,” which won the BVI Sailing Festival’s Island Invitational.
“It was definitely good because we had three races and three very different races, so it was nice with good sailing weather,” said Moortgat, who was competing in his first BVI Spring Regatta. “The wind was good and the water was comfortable, so it was a great day but tough for us in the last race.
“We made some mistakes, but rounding the island, we took the wrong decision and then we had to jibe, which was a bit complicated for us. At the end, the reaching to the finish line for us, we were not so quick in our reactions. We could do better. We’re in the race and there’s some nice competition with Blitz. That’s a good reason not to drink too much beer tonight and to go to sleep early.”
Nathan Ellis, the main sheet trimmer aboard Blitz, said that the first race was a long course and the bigger boats got away from them. The second race was on a shorter course, and they did well on that one.
“We were able to stay on their tails and ended up winning that one,” Ellis said. “And in the third race of the day, we came back and we were fortunate and did well in that one too. The breeze died throughout the day, but we changed gears and kept the boat going.”
There was also tight racing in the other divisions.
Canadian Robert Butler, on his new Reflex 38 “Touch2Play Racing,” holds a two-point edge over St. Croix’s Peter Stanton and his Melges 24 “Boogaloo” in the CSA Racing 2 class.
Touch2Play Racing won the first two races and was second in the third race to end the day with six points. Boogaloo has eight points after claiming its first win in the day’s finale. St. Thomas’ Mike Finley is two points back in third on his IC-24 “Huron.”
Jason Carroll of New York, N.Y., on his Gunboat 62 “Elvis” and Boston’s Stephen Cucchiaro, on his Gunboat 60 “Flow,” are tied for the lead in the Offshore Multihulls class with three points each.
Jim Vos of New Caanan, Conn., on his HH 66 “Nala,” and Antigua’s Shannon Falcone aboard the DNA F4 “Falcon,” are tied for in third place with seven points each.
On the Norman Island Course, two Moorings 51 sailboats were tied atop the CSA Bareboat 1 class standings, with American skipper Mike Keel aboard “Return of the Macks” and Virginia Beach, Va., skipper Jim Brewer on “Breakaway” even with four points each after two races. Anthony Dalton of St. Petersburg, Fla., aboard another Moorings 51, “The Lazy Sheets,” is one back with five points.
Russia’s Peter Kochnev leads the CSA Bareboat 2 class in his Sun Sail 46 “Maissa” with three points. Raymond Perridon of the Netherlands, on the Moorings 45 “Aquaholics,” and Russia’s Mikhail Beloborodov on his Sunsail 45 “Squeakybrat” are tied for second with five points each.
Tortola’s Dr. Robin Tattersall, a two-time BVI Olympian and the oldest sailor on the water, won twice to lead the CSA Bareboat 3 class in his Sunsail 41 “Gatos del Sol.” American Brian McCarthy, aboard the Sunsail 41 “Team Miami,” was second with four points.
Meanwhile, there’s a tie in the Multihull class between the Newick Teegul tri “Piglet” skippered by St. Croix’s Joseph San Martin, and Road Town’s Eddie Brockbank on his Corsair Sprint 750 “Lucky 7,” with both scoring three points.
In the CSA Jib and Main class, Jose Teixidor of San Juan, skippering his GS 52 “Cachando,” won both races to lead the Jib and Main class. Jeremi Jablonski of Wilton, Conn., aboard the Hanse 43 “Avanti,” was second with four points.
The BVI duo of Chris Haycraft and Richard Woolridge tops the Performance Cruising class after winning both races aboard their Swan 51 “Godspeed.” John Cook of North Sioux City, S.D., aboard the Beneteau Cyclades 50 “Tatonka,” and Tortola’s Patricia Nelson, on the Oceanis 440 “Moxie/Alice D,” were tied for second with five points each.
Racing continues at 10 a.m. today, and wraps up Sunday on both courses. The awards ceremony is slated for 5:30 p.m. Sunday.
