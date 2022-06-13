ST. CROIX — As of late, the U.S. Virgin Islands’ senior men’s national soccer team has been producing scoring opportunities galore in its opening matches in the 2022 CONCACAF Nations League.
Yet it was a few missed opportunities that cost the Dashing Eagles another group play victory Saturday in a 2-0 loss to Bonaire at the Bethlehem Soccer Complex.
The U.S. Virgin Islands National Team — now 1-1-1 (four points) in League C’s Group A at the midway point — had four solid scoring chances in Saturday’s match which could have sent the Dashing Eagles on to their second straight win and the lead in the group standings.
However, all four chances were for naught, either stopped by a scrambling Bonaire defensive effort, or in the last opportunity, a wide-open shot into an otherwise empty goal that went wide of its mark.
“It’s one of those games,” said USVI head coach Gilberto Damiano. “When we went to the changing room at halftime and spoke with the boys, we said, ‘This game will be decided in the small details. The team that makes the [fewest] mistakes, and the team that takes the chances when the chances are there, will be the winning team.’ That, unfortunately, is what happened.”
Instead, it’s Bonaire that holds the Group A lead at 2-0-1 (seven points) after three matches, with Sint Maarten (1-0-2, five points) in second after an 8-2 rout of the Turks and Caicos Islands (0-3-0) on Saturday in Curacao.
It was Bonaire that took advantage of two opportunities late in the second half, scoring both of its goals over a four-minute span — by midfielder Ayrton Cicilia in the 81st minute, and by midfielder Christopher Isenia in the 84th minute — to break a scoreless tie.
“We’re getting a little bit better and a little bit better, but it’s still unfortunate,” that the U.S. Virgin Islands lost, USVI forward and team captain J.C. Mack III said.
“We’re creating more [scoring] chances than everybody. Our press was great, and our shape was wonderful. But they got two opportunities on target, and they scored. That’s going to happen sometimes when we don’t finish ours.”
And the opportunities were there for the Dashing Eagles.
The first chance came in the 27th minute off USVI midfielder William Shaffer’s free kick from 30 yards out. Bonaire goalkeeper Jonas Lafeber made the stop, but lost control of the ball. That gave Mack a shot from just outside the goal box that was blocked by a Bonaire defender.
The 26-year-old Lafeber, who plays for SV Real Rincon of Bonaire’s National League, also stopped two other scoring opportunities — by Shaffer off a corner kick in the 38th minute, and by defender Orion Mills in the 40th minute.
But the biggest opportunity came late in the second half.
With the match still scoreless, U.S. Virgin Islands defender John Engerman ripped an 18-yarder that bounced off the left goalpost, and drew Lafeber out of position.
The rebound went right to USVI forward Ramesses Moore-McGuinness — who came on six minutes earlier — with a wide-open goal. However, his shot from just inside the goal box went wide right.
“We had the chances,” Damiano said.
However, the last missed chance appeared to take some of the wind out of the U.S. Virgin Islands’ players — and Bonaire capitalized quickly with Cicilia’s 12-yarder into the left corner, and Isenia’s score from 18 yards out into the right corner three minutes later.
With a rematch coming against Boinaire on Tuesday at Rignaal “Jean” Francisca Stadium in Willemstad, Curacao, Mack said there will be some adjustments made.
“One of the things we’ve got to do, obviously, is finish,” he said. “We’re creating enough chances, we’ve got to score the goals. … But we can beat them.”