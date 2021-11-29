ST. THOMAS — DePaul had a tough time in its first two games in the Paradise Jam women’s college basketball tournament.
The Blue Demons also had to work to win their third game, as DePaul rallied in the second half for a 91-74 victory over Vanderbilt in its final Island Division game at the UVI Sports and Fitness Center.
Aneesah Morrow had her second straight double-double with 28 points and 15 rebounds, and Sonya Morris made seven 3-pointers en route to a career-high 36 points for the Blue Demons (5-2), who had their second-highest scoring game of the still-young season.
Jordyn Cambridge led three players in double figures for the Commodores (4-4) with 17 points. Reseerves Sacha Washington added 14 points and Iyana Moore had 13 points.
Turning point
This one looked to be going Vanderbilt’s way early, as the Commodores built as much as a 17-point lead late in the first quarter and were ahead 26-12 at the end of the period.
But the Blue Demons began their comeback in the second quarter, outscoring Vanderbilt 25-18 to pull within 44-37 at the halftime break.
DePaul then broke the game open in the third quarter behind Morrow and Morris, who combined for 20 points as the Blue Demons outscored the Commodores 26-8 in the quarter.
Vanderbilt last led at 51-50 on two free throws by Moore with 4:53 left. Morrow then put DePaul ahead for good 19 seconds later with a layup. That kicked off an 11-1 Blue Demons run to close out the quarter for a 63-52 lead.
DePaul would go on to build its lead to 24 points late in the fourth quarter, going ahead 91-67 on Kaitlyn Ammons’ driving layup off a turnover with 1:38 remaining.
Key players
Aneesah Morrow and Sonya Morris, DePaul: The 6-foot-1 freshman and 5-10 senior were both key to the Blue Demons’ win. They had 10 points each during DePaul’s third-quarter surge, and Morris had 14 points in the fourth quarter as they put the win away.
Jordyn Cambridge, Vanderbilt: The 5-9 senior had eight points in the first quarter as the Commodores built their big lead, and 12 points in the first half. But she was shut out in the third period as DePaul mounted its big rally. She also had three assists and two steals.
Observations
• The second half was the key to this game, especially the third quarter. While DePaul made just 8 for 22 from the field (36.4%) and 2 of 4 on 3-pointers, Vanderbilt shot a paltry 2 for 13 (15.4%) and 1 of 6 on 3s. The Blue Demons were also a perfect 8 for 8 on free throws; the Commodores made 3 of 4.
• Making shots from the 3 was also a factor. Led by Morris (a career-best 7 of 9), DePaul was 11 of 23 on 3-pointers. Vanderbilt was 6 for 22, with Moore going 3 for 8.
Up next
Vanderbilt hosts Chattanooga on Tuesday, while DePaul opens its Big East season at home against Butler.