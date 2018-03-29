TORTOLA — With Thursday night’s Mount Gay party, the sailing festival and preparations behind them, sailors will now turn their full attention to three days of serious racing in 10 classes on two courses starting at 10 a.m. today in the 47th annual BVI Spring Regatta. The event, which takes place in Sir Francis Drake Channel, features 67 boats.
Following the BVI Sailing Festival’s Round Tortola Race, Absolut Full Moon and Island Invitational races, crews have been busy putting the final touches on their racing machines docked in the outer harbor at Nanny Cay on Thursday.
“On the eve of the 2018 BVI Spring Regatta the feeling in the air is one of joy and excitement,” BVI Spring Regatta Director Judy Petz told The Daily News on Thursday. “Many thought we should cancel the regatta, but we knew after running the event for 46 years we were not going to let Irma defeat us six months later.”
Racing will be done on two courses instead of three as in past years. Petz said they were unsure of the numbers and eliminated the One Design course, which typically attracted IC-24 sailors from the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico, who faced off against their BVI counterparts. Those entries will be incorporated into the racing course, she said.
Jeremi Jablonski, owner of the Hanse 43 Avanti, will be participating in his fifth BVI Spring Regatta and has been on the podium a few times.
“We have been coming to the BVI for over 20 years and for the last six years Nanny Cay has been our home port for the winter,” he said Thursday. “We were one of the first boats to arrive in early November last year and to witness the devastation after Irma. We were also the first to sign up for the regatta as we love the islands and we have many wonderful friends here and we do care.”
Brace yourself or an amazing sailing and epic party experience,” Jablonski added. “Every year we are bringing our non-sailing friends here to introduce them to this wonderful sport. This year, we are very excited that we can contribute to the recovery and rebuilding efforts. We are coming to compete and to support our local friends.”
BVI yacht Girasoli was badly damaged from hurricanes Irma and Maria but sailor Keith LiGreci said he and the crew found other boats to crew on at the regatta.
“We might not have Girasoli, but we know we will still enjoy racing and being part of the best regatta in the Caribbean,” he said.
About 20 minutes before registration closed, the BVI’s oldest Olympian Dr. Robin Tattersall, who was on the territory’s first Olympic sailing team in Los Angeles in 1984 and again in Barcelona in 1992, collected his registration packet.
“I gave away my old 1930 racing boat Diva a couple years ago and I wasn’t going to race, but then yesterday I decided to and got a boat from Sun Sail, gathered some of my old crew and other people,” said the the soon-to-be 88-year-old sailor.
Tattersall, who will be the regatta’s oldest participant, has been involved in about 44 regattas. He missed one because he was off-island.
“I’ll be very happy if I can just climb off that boat at the end,” he said. “The last time I sailed on Diva I literally could hardly get off the boat because it was quite tough to sail. I’m hoping this will be a little more comfortable.”
Following today’s races, the Regatta Village will swing into action with music and refreshments aplenty. Racing continues Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. The awards ceremony is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on Sunday.
