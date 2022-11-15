St. Croix runners Billy Bohlke and Bridget Klein topped the open divisions at the Virgin Islands National Cross Country Championship races Saturday on St. Croix.
Bohlke was the top overall finisher in the five-kilometer (3.1-mile) open division race in 20 minutes, 43.03 seconds, while Klein was the top female finisher in 21:43.84.
All of the races were held at the Virgin Islands Track and Field Federation’s course in Estate Negro Bay, with wet conditions making the course tougher on the competitiors.
Other division winners were David Hardesty in the under-17 boys two-mile race (14:26.23), Kolebert Feda in the under-14 boys one-mile race (6:32.92), Safiya Prasad in the under-14 girls one-mile race (7:08.84), Arlo Zegarelli in the under-10 boys one-mile race (9:15.56), and Amel Bain in the under-10 girls one-mile race (9:17.75).