St. Croix runners Billy Bohlke and Nathan Langley took top honors from the Virgin Islands Triathlon Federation’s Reindeer Run Half-Marathon and 5K road races, held Sunday on St. Croix.
Both races started in front of The Landing Beach Bar at Cane Bay on the north side of the island, with the runners heading east along Cane Bay Road to the turnaround point just past Rowdy Joe’s Northshore Eatery on North Shore Road. The half-marathon runners finished at the Carambola Beach Resort, while the 5K runners finished at Cane Bay Beach.
Bohlke led from start to finish in the half-marathon, finishing the 13.1-mile race in 1 hour, 25 minutes and 44 seconds. He was just over five minutes ahead of runner-up Bridget Klein, also the top female finisher in 1:29:46.
Rounding out the top five overall were Stephen Swanton in 1:31:24, Jessica Carter in 1:44:56 and Savannah Logan in 1:44:59.
In the five-kilometer race, Langley – a student at Good Hope Country Day School – set a personal best in winning, crossing the line in 20 minutes, 26 seconds, just seven seconds ahead of runner-up Matias Porporato (20:33).
Rounding out the top five overall were Joel Shoty in 23:41, Dan Schwartz in 24:08 and Paul Evora in 24:13. Julie Sommer was the top female finisher, coming in sixth overall in 25:24.