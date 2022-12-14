St. Croix runners Billy Bohlke and Nathan Langley took top honors from the Virgin Islands Triathlon Federation’s Reindeer Run Half-Marathon and 5K road races, held Sunday on St. Croix.

Both races started in front of The Landing Beach Bar at Cane Bay on the north side of the island, with the runners heading east along Cane Bay Road to the turnaround point just past Rowdy Joe’s Northshore Eatery on North Shore Road. The half-marathon runners finished at the Carambola Beach Resort, while the 5K runners finished at Cane Bay Beach.