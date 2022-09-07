St. Croix’s Billy Bohlke led the field on the Virgin Islands Track and Field Federation’s new cross country course Monday to win the V.I. Labor Day 5K race on St. Croix.
The VITFF’s new cross country course covers five kilometers (3.1 miles) through trails in Negro Bay near Rohlsen Airport on the southwestern end of St. Croix.
Bohlke, one of the territory’s top road racers and triathletes, finished the Labor Day 5K in 18 minutes, 59 seconds, more than 1 ½ minutes ahead of Bridget Klein, the second-best overall finisher and top female runner (20:30).
Rounding out the top five in the open divisions were Megan Lambert (24:31), Heidi Snow (27:05) and Paul Evora (27:05).
In the student divisions, Nathan Langley, a student at Good Hope Country Day School, took top honors in 21:36, nearly 4 ½ minutes ahead of classmate Cole Cullinan (26:01).
Among the female students, Kennedy James and Olivia Crikelair tied at 30:08.