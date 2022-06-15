The U.S. Virgin Islands’ senior men’s national soccer team suffered another setback Tuesday in its bid to take group honors in the CONCACAF Nations League, getting blanked by Bonaire 2-0 for the second time in three days in Willemstad, Curacao.
The loss keeps the Dashing Eagles third in League C’s Group A standings at 1-2-1 (four points), while Bonaire strengthened its hold on the group lead by improving to 3-0-1 (10 points). Sint Maarten, which lost to Turks and Caicos Islands 2-0 on Tuesday, is second at 1-1-2 (five points), while Turks and Caicos is 1-3-0 (three points).
Ayrton Cicilia and Berry Sonnenschein both had first-half goals for Bonaire, which also beat the U.S. Virgin Islands 2-0 on Saturday at the Bethlehem Soccer Complex on St. Croix.
Unlike Saturday’s loss, however, the USVI National Team generated few scoring opportunities against Bonaire’s defense, managing only three shots on goal.
The Dashing Eagles’ best chance came in the 69th minute when midfielder Jett Blaschka bounced a crossing shot off the left post from inside the penalty box. The other two shots were stopped by Bonaire goalkeeper Jonas Lafeber.
The U.S. Virgin Islands also suffered a setback when forward J.C. Mack III — who led the Dashing Eagles with two goals in Nations League play — went down with a lower leg injury in the 43rd minute, and had to be subbed out.
Meanwhile, Bonaire’s opportunities came in droves Tuesday, with Cicilia putting them ahead early with his score in the fourth minute off a missed shot by Christopher Isenia. It was the 21-year-old Cicilia’s fifth goal of the tournament, tops among all Nations League teams.
Cicilia had a chance at a hat trick, missing on two other scoring chances. A shot from just outside the penalty box in the 9th minute was saved by USVI keeper Lionel Brown, and he went wide on a shot in the 63rd minute.
However, Bonaire got an insurance score in the 33rd minute when the 28-year-old Sonnenschein took a feed from Isenia on the left side and punched it past Brown.
The U.S. Virgin Islands has two matches remaining — on Saturday, March 25, 2023, against the Turks and Caicos Islands; and on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, against Sint Maarten at the Bethlehem Soccer Complex.