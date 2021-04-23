South Carolina forward and St. Thomas native Aliyah Boston is among 13 finalists for USA Basketball’s entry in the 2021 FIBA Women’s AmeriCup tournament, being played in mid-June in Puerto Rico.
Boston, who just completed her sophomore season with the Gamecocks, was one of two South Carolina players — the other was junior Destanni Henderson — to make the first cut from Team USA’s team trials, held last week in Columbia, S.C.
Also making the cut were North Carolina State’s Jakia Brown-Turner and Elissa Cunane, Maryland’s Diamond Miller and Ashley Owusu, Indiana’s Grace Berger, Northwestern’s Veronica Burton, Michigan’s Naz Hillmon, Kentucky’s Rhyne Howard, Stanford’s Haley Jones, Oregon’s Sedona Prince and Baylor’s NaLyssa Smith.
The finalists will take part in training camp beginning June 1, with the final 12-player roster announced prior to the Women’s AmeriCup tournament, set for June 11-19 in San Juan. Also entered in the 12-team tournament is the U.S. Virgin Islands, which made the field by finishing in the top four in the FIBA CentroBasket Women’s Championship last month in El Salvador.
“It was one of the most competitive trials I’ve been a part of,” Jennifer Rizzotti, chairperson of USA Basketball’s Women’s Junior National Team Committee, said in a prepared release. “I’m just so impressed with the level of play of these 20 female athletes. I’m also really impressed with their attitude, and their receptiveness and their willingness to want to get better over a four-day span.
“We wanted some flexibility on how to structure the roster and give [Team USA] head coach] Dawn [Staley] the ability to play people in the ways that she wants, and then be able to go down to Puerto Rico with the best compilation of players that gives us the best opportunity to win a gold medal.”
This will be the sixth Women’s AmeriCup that Team USA has taken part in, winning three times (in 1993, 2007 and the last one held in 2019).
Boston also is no stranger to international competition, having earned four gold medals in tournaments as part of USA Basketball’s junior program.
The 6-foot-5 Boston earned gold medals at the 2017 FIBA U-16 AmeriCup (where she was also named the tournament’s most valuable player), the 2018 U-17 World Cup (where she was named to the tournament’s All-Star Five), the 2018 Youth Olympics 3-on-3 tournament and the 2019 FIBA U-19 World Cup.
At South Carolina this past season, Boston was a first-team All-America selection by the Associated Press, the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association and the U.S. Basketball Writers Association, and earned the Lisa Leslie Award for the nation’s top center for the second time. She was also named the Southeastern Conference’s co-Defensive Player of the Year for the second time.
“I want to talk about the 20 players out here that absolutely competed every single day,” said Staley, who also coaches Boston and the Gamecocks. “This is not an easy thing to do, to have two-a-days for four-straight days. Throughout those eight sessions, you have good sessions and bad sessions. The committee selected 20 players who were great throughout trials. The 13 players that got selected are equally as great. I thought they did some things to create some separation. That’s why they were named as finalists.
“It’s safe to say that we got some of the very best college players that we had available to us, and we’re looking forward to training camp and also looking forward to competing at the AmeriCup.”