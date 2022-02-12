South Carolina forward Aliyah Boston has already earned the Lisa Leslie Award as women’s college basketball’s top center the past two seasons.
Now the St. Thomas native is in line to make that three straight, after she was named among the 10 finalists for the 2022 award on Friday, officials with the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and Women’s Basketball Coaches Association announced.
The 6-foot-5 Boston, also a candidate for several national player of the year awards and the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year award, has posted 17 double-doubles this season, good for third-best nationally.
That run includes a program record 16 consecutive double-doubles entering the top-ranked Gamecocks’ game against No. 17 Georgia on Sunday.
Boston is also among the top 10 nationally in rebounding (fifth at 11.9 per game) and blocked shots per game (fifth at 2.96).
She’s also 24th in the nation in field goal percentage (55.0%) while averaging a team-best 17.0 points per game.
