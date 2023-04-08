South Carolina forward and St. Thomas native Aliyah Boston is among 15 college prospects who will attend Monday night’s 2023 WNBA Draft in New York City.
The 6-foot-5 Boston, the 2021-2022 season’s consensus national player of the year, is projected to be the No. 1 overall pick in this year’s WNBA draft. The Indiana Fever currently holds the No. 1 pick.
Boston will be joined by three of her Gamecocks teammates — forward Laeticia Amihere, guard Brea Beal and guard Zia Cooke — in New York for this year’s draft.
Other prospects invited to draft night are Iowa State guard-forward Ashley Joens and forward-center Stephanie Soares, Connecticut forward Dorka Juhasz and guard-forward Lou Lopez Senechal, Indiana guard Grace Berger, Tennessee guard Jordan Horston, Stanford guard-forward Haley Jones, Ohio State guard Taylor Mikesell, Maryland guard Diamond Miller, LSU guard Alexis Morris, and Villanova forward Maddy Siegrist.
This year’s WNBA Draft will be held at the Spring Studios in the Tribeca section of New York City. It will be televised live by ESPN beginning at 7 p.m.
The draft will have three rounds with 12 picks in each round.