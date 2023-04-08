South Carolina forward and St. Thomas native Aliyah Boston is among 15 college prospects who will attend Monday night’s 2023 WNBA Draft in New York City.

The 6-foot-5 Boston, the 2021-2022 season’s consensus national player of the year, is projected to be the No. 1 overall pick in this year’s WNBA draft. The Indiana Fever currently holds the No. 1 pick.