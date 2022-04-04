South Carolina junior and St. Thomas native Aliyah Boston continued to pile up postseason honors Sunday, claiming her third consecutive Lisa Leslie Award, officials with the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association and the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame announced.
The 6-foot-5 Boston is the first player to win the Leslie Award — which goes to the nation’s top center in women’s college basketball — since its inception five years ago, taking the award both as a freshman in 2020 and her sophomore year in 2021.
Boston is also the second Gamecocks players to win the Lisa Leslie Award. A’ja Wilson claimed the award in its inaugural year in 2018.
The Lisa Leslie Award continues Boston’s run of claiming the major awards this season in leading top-ranked South Carolina to the NCAA Tournament’s championship game against Connecticut on Sunday night.
In the last week alone, Boston was named the consensus National Player of the Year by earning the four major awards — by The Associated Press, the Wade Trophy winner by the WBCA, the Naismith Trophy winner by the Atlanta Tipoff Club, and the Ann Meyers Drysdale Award winner by the U.S. Basketball Writers Association.
She was earlier this month named National Player of the Year by sports website The Athletic, and is a finalist for the Wooden Award, presented by the Los Angeles Athletic Club.
Boston was also named National Defensive Player of the Year by the Atlanta Tipoff Club, and first-team All-American by the AP and USBWA.
— Bill Kiser