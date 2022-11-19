ST. THOMAS — In all the times Earl Grant coached teams that played in Paradise Jam, the one thing he never got was the winner’s trophy.
Grant may finally see that happen with Boston College, which got off to a good start in the 2022 Jam with a 71-56 victory over George Mason in the opening round Friday at the University of the Virgin Islands’ Elridge Wilburn Blake Sports and Fitness Center.
Makai Ashton-Langford scored a game-high 17 points and C.J. Penha added 11 points and eight rebounds for the War Eagles (3-1), who led for all but 1 ½ minutes in advancing to the semifinals.
Grant, in his second season as Boston College’s head coach, has been an assistant coach on three other teams that played in past Paradise Jams —at Winthrop in 2004, Wichita State in 2007 and Clemson in 2010. The closest he came to a trophy from all of those were third-place finishes in 2004 and 2010.
Victor Bailey Jr. had 15 points and seven rebounds to lead the Patriots (2-2), with DeVon Cooper adding 12 points.
George Mason only led once — on Cooper’s free throw 63 seconds into the game; the rest of the way, it was all Boston College.
After DeMarr Langford Jr.’s floater less than 30 seconds later put the War Eagles ahead, it went downhill from there for the Patriots.
Boston College pulled ahead by as many as 28 points late in the first half — 45-17 on Penha’s layup with 1 minute, 40 seconds left — and led 47-21 at the halftime break.
While George Mason managed to cut into that margin nearly in half in the second half — 14 points, 59-45, with 7:24 remaining on Saquan Singleton’s layup — the War Eagles never let the Patriots get any sort of momentum.
Makai Ashton-Langford, Boston College: The 6-foot-3 grad student guard was just one off his season high, set four days earlier in a loss to Maine. He made 7 of 15 from the field, including 1 of 2 on 3-pointers, and 2 for 2 on free throws. He also had three assists.
Victor Bailey Jr., George Mason: The 6-4 grad student guard, like his teammates, struggled with his shot against the War Eagles. He made 6 of 14 from the field, including 2 of 4 on 3-pointers, and just 1 of 3 from the free throw line.
• Boston College had its best shooting game this season, making 48.3% from the field (28 of 58), and 4 of 7 on 3-pointers. Meanwhile, George Mason had its second-worst game at 38.5% from the field (20 of 52), and just 8 of 23 on 3-pointers. The Patriots’ worse came in their season-opener against Auburn (37.5%).
• The difference was especially noticeable in the first half — the War Eagles shot 58.8% from the field (20 of 34) to George Mason’s 29.2% (7 of 24). However, things flipped in the second half — the Patriots shot 46.4% (13 of 28), Boston College 33.3% (8 of 24).
Boston College gets today off, then will take on Tarleton State in Sunday’s semifinal game at 9 p.m.
Meanwhile, George Mason will play today in the consolation round against 2020 Paradise Jam champion Belmont at 6:45 p.m.