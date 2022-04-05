South Carolina junior and St. Thomas native Aliyah Boston completed a sweep of the national player of the year awards in women’s college basketball Monday night after she was named the Wooden Award winner by the Los Angeles Athletic Club.
In the past week, the 6-foot-5 Boston was named the national player of the year by four other organizations — the Associated Press, the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association (Wade Trophy), Atlanta Tipoff Club (Naismith Trophy) and the U.S. Basketball Writers Association (Drysdale Award) — as well as by sports website The Athletic.
The 20-year-old Boston is the second Gamecocks player to win the Wooden Award, joining A’ja Wilson, who also swept the national player of the year awards in 2018.
Boston was also named the Lisa Leslie Award winner — which goes to the nation’s top center — for the third consecutive year, as well as National Defensive Player of the Year by the Atlanta Tipoff Club, and first-team All-American by the AP and USBWA.
And in leading the top-ranked and top-seeded Gamecocks to the NCAA Tournament championship with Sunday’s win over Connecticut, Boston was named the Final Four’s Most Outstanding Player.
The run of honors began last month when Boston earned the Southeastern Conference’s Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year awards, as well as being named first-team all-SEC.
