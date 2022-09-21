Looks like Aliyah Boston won’t be playing for a gold medal for the United States this time.
The St. Thomas native, who has won five golds in international competition for USA Basketball, was among six players left off the final roster for the 2022 FIBA Women’s World Cup in Australia.
Also left off the roster were Diamond DeShields (Phoenix Mercury), Stefanie Dolson (New York Liberty), Rhyne Howard (Atlanta Dream), NaLyssa Smith (Indiana Fever) and Jackie Young (Las Vegas Aces).
The U.S. women’s squad is led by three members of the WNBA champion Aces — A’ja Wilson, Chelsea Gray and Kelsey Plum — along with two members of finalist Connecticut Sun, Alyssa Thomas and Brionna Jones.
Also making the final cut are Ariel Atkins and Shakira Austin (Washington Mystics), Kahleah Copper (Chicago Sky), Sabrina Ionescu and Betnijah Laney (New York Liberty), and Jewell Loyd and Breanna Stewart (Seattle Storm).
The 6-foot-5 Boston, the consensus national player of the year in leading South Carolina to the NCAA Tournament title this past April, was the only college player among the original 28 invitees to the Team USA training camp in Las Vegas.
She then made the first cut, which whittled the roster down to 18 players — most of whom made the trip to Australia for the final practices before the World Cup, which begins Thursday with the U.S. playing Belgium.
Had the WNBA Finals gone to a Game 5 — which would have been played Tuesday — it’s likely Boston and the others would have made the cut. The deadline for announcing team rosters for the World Cup is 48 hours before the opening game.