Aliyah Boston has played like a contender for national player of the year honors this season at South Carolina.
On Wednesday, the St. Thomas native started picking up the hardware that goes along with it.
Boston, a 6-foot-5 junior forward, was named the Naismith Trophy Women’s Player of the Year as well as the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year.
The Gamecocks took a sweep of the Naismith awards presented by the Atlanta Tipoff Club, with South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley being named the Naismith Women’s Coach of the Year.
“First, I just want to say ‘congrats’ to all this year’s Naismith Awards finalists,” Boston said. “I think we all made it very hard on the voting academy and fans because everyone had such a great season.
“I want to thank God. I want to thank my teammates for getting me here to this opportunity, and Coach Staley and the coaches for developing me into the player I am.”
Boston is the first player to earn both the Naismith Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year awards in the same season. For the Player of the Year award, she beat out finalists Caitlin Clark of Iowa, Stanford’s Haley Jones and Baylor’s NaLyssa Smith. For the Defensive Player of the Year honors, she topped finalists Cameron Brink of Stanford, Northwestern’s Veronica Burton and Georgia Tech’s Lorela Cubaj.
Staley is now a two-time winner of the Naismith Coach of the Year award, having received it during the pandemic-shortened 2019-2020 season. She is also the first coach to receive the Coach of the Year award and the Player of the Year award, having earned that honor twice (in 1991 and 1992) while playing at Virginia.
“Dawn’s remarkable leadership and Aliyah’s innate on-court dominance were evident in how South Carolina has performed throughout the season culminating with a conference championship, top-tier national ranking and a chance to win the national championship still ahead,” Eric Oberman, executive director of the Atlanta Tipoff Club, said in a prepared release. “Truly a remarkable season for both and wonderful representatives of the Naismith Awards.”
Boston has been a key player in South Carolina remaining No. 1 in the Associated Press’ Top 25 all season, and leading the Gamecocks to their second straight Final Four appearance. They will play Louisville on Friday night in Minneapolis, Minn., with the winner advancing to Sunday night’s NCAA championship game against either defending champ Stanford or Connecticut.
Boston was named the Southeastern Conference’s Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year, as well as earning first-team all-SEC honors as the Gamecocks won the SEC regular-season title. She has since been named first-team AP All-American for the second straight year, and was named National Player of the Year for the second time by sports website The Athletic.
Entering Friday’s Fina Four game, Boston is averaging 16.8 points and 12.2 rebounds a game for South Carolina, and led the nation in double-doubles with 28 — including a run of 27 consecutive games that ended with the Gamecocks’ Elite Eight victory over Miami.
The Naismith Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year awards were chosen by the Atlanta Tipoff Club’s voting panel, comprised of leading media members, current and former head coaches, former award winners and conference commissioners, as well as a fan vote that accounted for 5% of the overall vote.