Boston earns WNBA Rookie of Month award
St. Thomas’ Aliyah Boston earned her first WNBA award Friday, being named the league’s Rookie of the Month for May.
Boston, taken No. 1 overall by the Indiana Fever in the WNBA draft, is the second player in team history to earn rookie of the month honors. The first was Natalie Achonwa in June 2015.
Through the opening month of the 2023 WNBA season, Boston leads all of the league’s rookies in scoring (15.8 points per game) and minutes played (27.0 per game). The 6-foot-5 center is also second in the league in field goal percentage (66.7%).
Over her first four games, Boston has scored in double figures in each, including a season-high 20 points in the Fever’s 81-78 loss to the Connecticut Sun on Tuesday.
Indiana hosts the Las Vegas Aces at 4 p.m. Sunday.