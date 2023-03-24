South Carolina senior and St. Thomas native Aliyah Boston was named one of four finalists for the Wade Trophy, the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association’s national player of the year award, officials announced Thursday.
Boston is joined on the finalists list by Iowa’s Caitlin Clark, Indiana’s Mackenzie Holmes and Villanova’s Maddy Siegrist.
This is the third national player of the year award that the 6-foot-5 Boston is in line for as the 2022-2023 season winds down. Earlier this month, she was named one of four finalists for the Atlanta Tipoff Club’s Naismith Trophy and its Naismith Defensive Player of the Year award.
Boston, last season’s consensus national player of the year, has already earned first-team Associated Press All-American honors for the third straight year, as well as the Southeastern Conference’s Player of the Year award for the second time and the SEC’s Defensive Player of the Year award four times. She is also a finalist for the Lisa Leslie Award as the nation’s top center in women’s college basketball — an honor she has claimed the past three seasons.
Entering Saturday’s Sweet 16 game against 14th-ranked UCLA in Greenville, S.C., Boston has led the top-ranked Gamecocks to a 34-0 record and the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament.
The winner of the Wade Trophy will be announced during Final Four week in Dallas.