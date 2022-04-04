A year ago, Aliyah Boston missed a shot that would have sent South Carolina’s women’s basketball team on to the NCAA Tournament’s championship game.
The miss left the St. Thomas native in tears – and she’s seen plenty of the photos and videos of that moment during the top-ranked Gamecocks’ run through the 2021-2022 season.
This season ended with tears as well – but tears of happiness, after South Carolina dominated Connecticut en route to a 64-49 victory Sunday night for the NCAA title in Minneapolis.
The consensus National Player of the Year finished with 11 points and 16 rebounds, and guard Destanni Henderson put up a game-high 26 points as the Gamecocks won their second NCAA title under head coach Dawn Staley.
“Obviously, I’ve been thinking about this since last season. Everyone had a picture of me crying,” said Boston, who was named the Most Outstanding Player of the Final Four. “Today, we’re national champions and I’m in tears.”
South Carolina (35-2) ended UConn (30-6) head coach Geno Auriemma’s undefeated record in NCAA Tournament finals – the Huskies were 11-0 before Sunday’s loss, their first appearance in the NCAA final since 2016.