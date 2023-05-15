St. Thomas’ Aliyah Boston had both the good and bad in her final WNBA preseason game with the Indiana Fever on Saturday.
First, the good — the Fever’s No. 1 draft pick finished with eight points on 4 of 6 shooting in Indiana’s 90-83 victory over the Dallas Wings in Indianapolis.
But Boston only played 18 minutes after getting into early foul trouble, and eventually fouling out late in the fourth quarter.
Boston picked up three fouls in the first half as the Wings led 48-47 at the halftime break, added her fourth in the third quarter as the Fever (1-1) pulled ahead 66-61, then was whistled for the final two fouls in the fourth quarter.
She eventually fouled out with 3 minutes, 7 seconds remaining and Indiana holding an 81-71 lead.
Boston will make her official WNBA debut on Friday night in Indianapolis when the Fever open the 2023 season against the Connecticut Sun.