INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — It wasn’t the way Aliyah Boston wanted to begin her WNBA career.

But the St. Thomas native showed the crowd at Gainbridge Fieldhouse what she could be capable of during the Indiana Fever’s 70-61 loss to the Connecticut Sun on Friday night.

