St. Thomas native and South Carolina women’s basketball star Aliyah Boston is among the 28 players invited to the 2022 USA Basketball Women’s National Team training camp, scheduled for Sept. 6-12 in Las Vegas.

The 6-foot-5 Boston, a rising senior forward with the Gamecocks, is the only active college player among the invitees, comprised mainly of players from the WNBA. Among them are two South Carolina grads — forward A’ja Wilson, now with the Las Vegas Aces; and guard Allisha Gray, now with the Dallas Wings.