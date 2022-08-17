St. Thomas native and South Carolina women’s basketball star Aliyah Boston is among the 28 players invited to the 2022 USA Basketball Women’s National Team training camp, scheduled for Sept. 6-12 in Las Vegas.
The 6-foot-5 Boston, a rising senior forward with the Gamecocks, is the only active college player among the invitees, comprised mainly of players from the WNBA. Among them are two South Carolina grads — forward A’ja Wilson, now with the Las Vegas Aces; and guard Allisha Gray, now with the Dallas Wings.
The training camp will go towards selecting the 12-player U.S. Women’s National Team for the upcoming 2022 FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup. The 12-team tournament — which the United States won in 2018, 2014 and 2010 — will be held Sept. 22-Oct. 1 in Australia.
Also taking part in the Women’s National Team training camp (with WNBA or college team) are Ariel Atkins (Washington Mystics), Shakira Austin (Mystics), Kahleah Cooper (Chicago Sky), Elena Delle Donne (Mystics), Diamond DeShields (Phoenix Mercury), Stefanie Dolson (New York Liberty), Chelsea Gray (Aces), Dearica Hamby (Aces), Myisha Hines-Allen (Mystics), Natasha Howard (Liberty), Rhyne Howard (Atlanta Dream), Sabrina Ionescu (Liberty), Brionna Jones (Connecticut Sun), Betnijah Laney (Liberty), Jewell Loyd (Seattle Storm), Kayla McBride (Minnesota Lynx), Angel McCoughtry, Arike Ogunbowale (Dallas Wings), Kelsey Plum (Aces), Aerial Powers (Lynx), NaLyssa Smith (Indiana Fever), Breanna Stewart (Storm), Alyssa Thomas (Sun), Courtney Williams (Sun), and Jackie Young (Aces).
Heading up the training camp are U.S. Women’s National Team head coach Cheryl Reeve (Lynx), assistant coaches Mike Thibault (Mystics), Kara Lawson (Duke) and Joni Taylor (Texas A&M); and court coaches Curt Miller (Sun) and Katie Smith (Lynx).
Boston, last season’s unanimous National Player of the Year and a three-time Lisa Leslie Award winner as the top center in women’s college basketball, is no stranger to USA Basketball, having won five gold medals at both the junior and senior levels. The last came in June 2021, when she helped the USWNT win the 2021 FIBA Women’s AmeriCup tournament title in Puerto Rico.