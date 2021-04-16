St. Thomas native Aliyah Boston is among three members of South Carolina’s women’s basketball team that will take part in USA Basketball’s FIBA Women’s AmeriCup 2021 Team Trials, which will take place in Columbia, S.C., beginning Sunday.
Boston, a four-time gold medalist in international junior tournaments with Team USA, will be joined at the team trials by Gamecocks teammates Destanni Henderson and Zia Cooke. The U.S. Women’s National Team will also be coached by South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley.
The Gamecocks trio are among 20 college players invited to the team trials, along with Maryland teammates Diamond Miller and Ashley Owusu North Carolina State teammates Jakia Brown-Turner and Elissa Cunane, Baylor’s NaLyssa Smith, Georgia’s Jenna Staiti, Indiana’s Grace Berger, Iowa State’s Ashley Joens, Kentucky’s Rhyne Howard, LSU’s Khayla Pointer, Louisville’s Hailey Van Lith, Michigan’s Naz Hillman, Northwestern’s Veronica Burton, Oregon’s Sedona Prince, Stanford’s Haley Jones, Tennessee’s Rae Burrell and Virginia Tech’s Elizabeth Kitley.
Staley will be joined on Team USA’s coaching staff by Arizona head coach Adia Barnes and Jennifer Rizzotti, chairperson of USA Basketball’s Women’s Junior National Team Committee.
The 6-foot-5 Boston has been a mainstay of USA Basketball’s junior girls national teams, earning gold medals at the 2017 FIBA U-16 AmeriCup (where she was also named the tournament’s most valuable player), the 2018 U-17 World Cup (where she was named to the tournament’s All-Star Five), the 2018 Youth Olympics 3-on-3 tournament and the 2019 FIBA U-19 World Cup.
At South Carolina this past season, Boston was a first-team All-America selection by the Associated Press, the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association and the U.S. Basketball Writers Association, and earned the Lisa Leslie Award for the nation’s top center for the second time. She was also named the Southeastern Conference’s co-Defensive Player of the Year for the second time.
— Bill Kiser